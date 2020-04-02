CloudChomp Announces Their GDPR Compliance Status

CloudChomp announces that they meet the requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

As our European business continues to scale, it was imperative we met the GDPR requirements in order to provide European customers with certainty their data was absolutely protected.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces that they meet the requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) . Meeting the requirements of GDPR is a rigorous process in which organizations prove they put individuals’ privacy and security of personal data as a top priority in all aspects of the exchange of data.The main principles in which GDPR standards encompass and strict regulations have been created for are:• Lawful, fair and transparency in personal data collection• Limitation of purpose, storage and data• Data minimization• Accuracy• Integrity and confidentiality• Personal data breach• Data portabilityWith CloudChomp meeting the stringent measures required by GDPR, customers can be assured their data is safe, secure, and never used in an unlawful way.“As our European business continues to scale, it was imperative we met the GDPR requirements in order to provide European customers with certainty their data was absolutely protected”, said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. He continued, “The rigorous process we underwent to ensure GDPR compliance was well worth the effort so that European customers can now rapidly engage with us to help them identify cost savings during such a tumultuous economic time.”CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agentless tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit https://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.

