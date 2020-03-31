Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences offers common shares through equity crowdfunding platform

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company That just Released World’s First Saliva Test for Autism Opens Up Investment Opportunity to the Public

Quadrant Biosciences Inc (“Quadrant Biosciences”), a leading developer of epigenetic diagnostic solutions, including the world's first saliva test for autism, announced that it is now offering common shares of the company (at a price of $3/share, with a minimum investment of $300) through equity crowdfunding platform Wefunder. The Reg A plus campaign is Quadrant’s first offering of common shares to the public -- the company has previously raised over $32 million through private sales of its common shares to accredited investors only.

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company that leverages new discoveries in the field of epigenetics and microbiome research to develop novel diagnostic solutions to many of today's critical health care challenges. In December, the company commercially released Clarifi ASD™, the first of its kind epigenetic saliva test to aid the diagnosis of autism in children 18 months through six years of age. Quadrant Biosciences collaborated with researchers from SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State College of Medicine to create this novel biological test that is based on the genetic sequencing and molecular analysis of regulatory RNAs and microbes in the saliva.

Clarifi ASD™is the first product to be launched from the company's Clarifi™ Epigenetic Diagnostic Platform. According to Quadrant CEO and Founder Richard Uhlig, several other tests using the same epigenetic research and next-generation sequencing technology are currently under research and development. “Our collaborative research with SUNY Upstate Medical and Penn State College of Medicine has shown that the same approach we used for developing the Clarifi autism saliva test - evaluating epigenetic molecules found in the saliva - is demonstrating similar diagnostic utility for other neurological diseases such as Parkinson's Disease and Concussion Injuries. It is exciting and extremely gratifying to be on the forefront of these life-changing discoveries.”

Prospective investors interested in learning more about Quadrant Biosciences and the investment opportunity can review offering documents and other information about the company at https://www.quadrantbiosciences.com/investor-relations/



About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's Disease. Quadrant Biosciences also participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.



