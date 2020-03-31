Former Harlem Globetrotter Says Covid Crisis is an Opportunity to Grow

Herbert Lang Interview with Dennis Koutoudis

...it is important that we take this thing seriously and also use this time to grow as individuals...” — Herbert Lang

LONDON, UK, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Let’s use this time to grow.’ That’s the resounding message from Former Harlem Globetrotter, International Best-Selling Author and Motivational Speaker, Herbert ‘Flight Time’ Lang, during a recent interview with International Speaker and Linkedin Expert, Dennis Koutoudis.

Koutoudis posted the 1:58 second interview on his LinkedIn page in which Lang gave a passionate plea for people to use this time wisely. The author of the inspiring book, Projects, Popes and Presidents said: “This is definitely a trying time for all of us and it’s totally sad that people are losing their lives. But it is important that we take this thing seriously and also use this time to grow as individuals. Some of us have been working jobs for 5 to 10 years that we don’t really like, and we’ve been looking to do other things. Let’s use this time to grow businesses that we’ve been working on. Let’s use this time to connect with our kids. Figure out why your friends are making money during this time. Don’t look at it as an obstacle. Use it as a learning season and an opportunity to grow.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many countries to implement a national lockdown. Most of the workforce is now at home, with many going out of their minds with all the free time they now have. Koutoudis endorsed Lang’s message. He said “Remember that this too will pass. It’s just a matter of time. So, let’s stay safe and make the best use of this time.”

The interview was well received by Koutoudis’ LinkedIn followers eliciting nearly 300 likes and more than 120 comments. One follower. Jonathan W. said: “I agree that times of adversity are a great time to reflect on our purpose in life, and strive to improve our quality of life and those of the family and clients that depend on us.”

For further information or to listen to the complete interview, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6646687680086319104/.



