Coming Together to Support Businesses and Employees

North Carolina agency offers toolkit to help during these challenging times

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- vitalink , a purpose-driven marketing and branding firm, is providing a free downloadable toolkit with support tools to help businesses, non-profits, and employees through the current health crisis and these challenging times. Tools can be found at www.vitalinkweb.com/free-biz-kit and include:• Business resources• Tech and cybersecurity tips• Tips for working remotely• Press-ready artwork to customize with your logo• Communication tips and materials• Things to do at home to keep everyone engaged and learning• Links to health news and updatesIn addition, vitalink is offering a free webinar titled, Proactive Communications for a New Era. The virtual session will take place on April 16 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time and will allow attendees to learn and ask questions about how to best position their marketing and branding as we begin to work to recover from the challenges we’ve been handed. The first 10 people to register for the webinar (at https://www.vitalinkweb.com/free-biz-kit ) will receive a 20-minute strategy session with vitalink president, Jeanne Frazer . While the strategy session is free, vitalink encourages participants to make a donation to the charity of their choice.“As a small business owner, I see and feel the economic and social ripples this virus is having across North Carolina, the United States, and the world,” says Jeanne Frazer, president of vitalink. “Many companies are struggling to retain employees. Those that can have employees work remotely are struggling to manage a remote workforce and learn new technologies. Employees are re-ordering their lives to deal with getting their work done while the kids are home. We have pulled together tools, best practices and other resources to help business owners and their employees. Being purpose-driven is at the core of who we are, and we own our purpose-driven focus by giving back to our communities. This tool kit is one way we can help everyone deal with the immediate challenges and those we will all face as we rebuild our businesses.”About vitalinkvitalink ( www.vitalinkweb.com ) is a purpose-driven branding and marketing firm. vitalink partners with clients to build purposeful, prosperous brands that speak to their communities.We are a small, woman-owned business founded in 1996. vitalink has a strong commitment to education and has presented numerous learning sessions for businesses and non-profits. vitalink is a founding partner of HBCUgrow ( www.hbcugrow.com ). Empowering purpose fuels results.-###-



