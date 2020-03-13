LEAD 2020 Welcomes Business Panelists | Conference Goes Virtual

LEAD Conference & Awards

Colleges & universities join business leaders to focus on building partnerships

RALEIGH, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBCUgrow welcomes panelists from Northrop Grumman, Huntington Ingalls, Dominion Energy, PwC, and Impact Professional Group to its annual LEAD Conference and Awards on April 7, 2020. The theme of this year’s one-day conference is The Intersection of Business & Education. The event, formerly scheduled to take place in Richmond, will now be conducted virtually. Leaders from historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions, and businesses will discuss and share tools to create and leverage partnerships to better build diversity and equity.Business Panelists include:• Maria Tamburri, Senior Community Engagement Policy Director at Dominion Energy• Don Lee, CEO of Impact Professional Group, Inc.• EJ Dickerson, US Diversity Talent Acquisition Leader at PwC• Susan Jacobs, Vice President, Human Resources and Administration at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls• Jennifer Farmer, Director, Diversity and Inclusion – Technology Services and Innovation System Sectors at Northrop GrummanThe Panel will be moderated by Val Boston III, VP and Managing Principal of Boston & Associates, LLC.LEAD 2020 will take place on April 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Other sessions include a keynote on Building Equity & Business Partnerships featuring Red Ventures and Johnson C. Smith University, and a Presidential Panel with university leaders. Presentation of the annual HBCUgrow LEAD Awards will wrap up the day. Thank you to our Spotlight Partner, Virginia Union University , for their help on the conference.The conference fee has been reduced to $10/individual for the virtual format; blocks of tickets are available. Anyone interested in attending may learn more at https://hbcugrow.com/2020-lead-agenda/ . Those unable to attend are welcome to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and our hashtag #leadhbcu.About Virginia Union UniversityVirginia Union University is home to mighty panthers of Richmond, VA. The university embraces its diverse student population of almost 2000. With academic programs in the Sydney Lewis School of Business; the School of Arts and Sciences, and the Evelyn Reid Syphax School of Education and Interdisciplinary Studies students can study in a wide variety of fields. Virginia Unions students even the opportunity to study at the School of Latin American and Caribbean Studies as well. Virginia Union is a private historically black university and a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and NCAA Division II league. Learn more by visiting www.vuu.edu About HBCUgrowHBCUgrow is a partnership between vitalink www.vitalinkweb.com ), a purpose driven marketing and branding firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina; AndiSites, Inc. ( www.andisites.com ), a friendly web design company with experience designing and building sites for universities across the U.S.; and Universal Printing ( www.universalprinting.com ), owners of Symphony, a multi-channel campaign management solution. Visit www.hbcugrow.com to learn more.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.