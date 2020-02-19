Meet 4 ACC Legends and Support Education at Brackets & Breakfast

DW Foundation 2019 ACC Panelists

Annual event funds scholarships for deserving students through the Dereck Whittenburg Foundation

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dereck Whittenburg Foundation announces its 2020 Brackets & Breakfast of Champions on March 16 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. The panel of celebrities includes ACC Champions Dereck Whittenburg, Phil Ford, Ralph Sampson, and Gene Banks. Proceeds will fund scholarships for students attending North Carolina colleges and universities to help them complete their degrees.“Too many bright students run into financial challenges while working toward their college degrees,” says Jacqueline Whittenburg, Executive Director of the DW Foundation. “We are so excited to have these ACC champions join us to share their experiences in the ACC and how those experiences shaped the fabric of who they are today. Their commitment to our cause is humbling. This event is sure to leave everyone with great takeaways about how basketball brings communities together and how the sport has impacted many lives. You do not want to miss this memorable experience!”The 2020 Brackets & Breakfast of Champions will take place on March 16 at 7:00 a.m. at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. Various levels of sponsorships are available for full tables; a limited number of individual seats are also available. Tickets may be purchased at https://the-dereck-whittenburg-foundation.square.site/product/2020-brackets-breakfast-of-champions-charity-event/10 The Dereck Whittenburg Foundation ( www.thedwfoundation.org ) extends the hands of financial assistance to deserving college students that find themselves facing the hindrance of finance as the barrier to their completion of college degrees. The mantra of The Foundation is "Dream. Believe. Work. Now Finish!"###



