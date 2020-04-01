iWave received the highest award as a “Leader” in G2’s Spring 2020 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research

iWave fundraising solutions for nonprofits G2 Leader Spring 2020 for Donor Prospect Research

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirmed for the second time in 2020 that iWave is a top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutions . iWave received the highest award as a “Leader” in G2’s Spring 2020 Grid Report in the Donor Prospect Research category.Based on real-time user reviews, iWave was recognized as a Leader within the nonprofit industry based on receiving top customer satisfaction scores and having a large Market Presence. These scores reflect iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is as well as their stature within the nonprofit industry.iWave received the highest satisfaction score among all products in the Donor Prospect Research solutions category. Of 174 reviews 98% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars with 94% of users believing iWave is headed in the right direction. Of the 174 reviewers, 92% said they would recommend iWave to a colleague or friend. This is the 36th award that iWave has received from G2.The reports are based on ratings by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development . With 174 reviews, users scored iWave a 4.6 out of 5 — out-performing all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions in overall satisfaction by a wide margin. In addition, iWave scored 92% on ease of use, 93% on quality of support, and 97% on ease of set up, making it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.“We are honored to have received this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “Our team is committed to providing only the best products and services to prospect development and fundraising professionals, and to have them validate our work in this way demonstrates iWave is on the right track.”“This is the third award we have received in 2020 for customer satisfaction including the prestigious International Stevie Award earlier this year. iWave puts its clients first in everything we do,” Beattie said. “ We are passionate about nonprofits and committed to our clients. Our entire team, from product developers to client success managers, are all working together to deliver solutions that exceed our clients’ needs and expectations. Our new leading-edge iWave platform , which was just launched in March, is already getting great reviews for its modern design, intuitive layout, and innovative architecture.”About G2Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.About iWave:iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.Visit iWave’s website and blog, follow usus on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.



