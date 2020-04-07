Ship & Shore Environmental Rolls Out Program to Help Clients During Outbreak

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) today announced a Controls Upgrade Program for all existing customers or any industrial manufacturer in need of a new pollution control system. This program is designed to accommodate specific needs now arising from the coronavirus outbreak and its resulting business impacts.

Key Program Points

VPN connectivity

The Controls Upgrade Program includes complimentary S&SE engineering assistance as well as a discounted rate to supply and install an integrated virtual private network (VPN) connection on their existing Ship & Shore oxidizer system if they are a customer. If they are a potential client in need of a new oxidizer, then Ship & Shore will include it for free on new systems.

VPN technology is common in information technology (IT) systems but much less so in operational technology (OT) deployments, such as manufacturing and industrial installations. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between two computing devices, such as an SSE oxidizer and a remote technician’s PC. The VPN’s encryption makes it practically impossible for a hacker to intercept data flowing over the connection. Thus, the VPN allows staff who might be confined under stay-at-home conditions or working in off-site locations to perform remote access, assessment, and troubleshooting of the system without fear of hijacking or having a malicious party take control of the system. Customers can keep their SSE system working efficiently without the need for personnel to perform in-person services during this constrained time.

Controls upgrading

S&SE is also offering overall controls upgrading for existing customers. This will ensure that all installed oxidizers have the latest state-of-the-art controls and programming. In turn, this will allow customers to be better prepared and less likely to require system maintenance and tuning in the midst of today’s crisis — and any other turbulent periods to come.

Higher accessibility

S&SE has expanded its various remote options for both customer support as well as business conferences. This includes online conference calls, webinars, and web meetings. The purpose of this expansion is to alleviate the need for in-person meetings while also ensuring that customers now working under heightened pressure have access to all the S&SE help they need.

“Ship & Shore maintains a staff of global representatives, service technicians, technical sales team members, and partners around the world to assist customers wherever they may be,” said Ship & Shore CEO and president Anoosheh Oskouian. “As long as employee health and customer production continue, we will be here looking out for our worldwide Ship & Shore family. Through challenges of all sizes, we will get through it all by helping one another.”

S&SE understands that some customers’ operations will have decreased considerably as staff and operations have been reduced during the outbreak, while others have increased their production tremendously. Customers with existing S&SE Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) will be able to make use of their systems’ Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) to scale up or dial back in line with customers’ manufacturing operations. This can help keep operational and utility costs low and energy efficiency high.

While there are still a few cold months ahead of us, installing a Heat Exchanger on your existing oxidizer will take any waste heat generated from the process and turn it into safe heat for plant or space heating. Ship & Shore is offering discounted rates and a complimentary engineering assessment for that as well.

Other Important Notes

Importantly, note that on March 19, 2020, Los Angeles County officials issued the Safer At Home order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 by ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses. However, S&SE is a vendor, supplier, and ancillary service to a host of companies across the plastics, food and beverage, food packaging, sanitary packaging, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Without S&SE, these essential businesses may not be able to comply with air quality rules and regulations. As such, S&SE will remain in full operation for the foreseeable future.

Note that while today’s media attention is rightfully focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19, an even larger crisis remains in the background. Long after this outbreak is brought under control, record-breaking levels of environmental pollution will remain. According to the World Health Organization, over two-thirds of the seven million people who die from air pollution annually are in Asia.

As one of the world's foremost experts on environmental pollution abatement, S&SE made 2019 the year to fully commit to expanding services throughout the Asian region through opening manufacturing facilities, multiplying branch offices, and striving to serve in advisory roles across numerous regions and organization types, all with the goal of helping to bring Asia's critical pollution crisis under control. S&SE remains committed to helping Asia and other regions with their pollution abatement needs so that everyone everywhere can breathe easier and live better.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.