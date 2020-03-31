NOBLE HEALTH CORP APPOINTS DR. ROBERT JACKSON CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

RURAL HOSPITAL OPERATOR ADDS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH LOCAL PHYSICIAN-ENTREPRENEUR FOCUSED ON RURAL CARE.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rural hospital operator Noble Health Corporation has appointed Robert W. Jackson, D.O., F.A.C.O.I. Chief Medical Officer effective immediately. Jackson will lead clinical operations oversight of facilities owned and operated by Noble Health and its affiliates.

“I am very pleased to accept this important role with Noble Health. As an innovator and entrepreneur I believe this role provides me an opportunity to elevate the scope and quality of services in rural hospitals across the U.S.,” said Jackson. “Noble has already demonstrated its commitment to preserving our rural quality of life by lifting Fulton Medical Center to its full potential. I look forward to having a positive and meaningful impact on their efforts with FMC and with other facilities as they grow,” he said.

“We are very excited to bring Dr. Jackson into our mission to revitalize rural care,” said Tom Carter, President of Noble Health Corp.

“Dr. Jackson’s 20-plus year commitment to rural care, the breadth of his experience, and his tremendously positive relationships with rural facilities across 9 states is unprecedented in today’s world. We are incredibly fortunate to have him aboard,” Carter said. Jackson will continue in his role as President of Premier Specialty Network (PSN) although Noble and PSN will be working to construct a formal collaborative relationship between the two companies. “We are discussing a number of options right now,” said Don Peterson, EVP Corporate Development at Noble. “We have formed a new subsidiary called Noble People Corp. where we will develop physician, mid-level and staff recruiting, along with staffing and HR services for our hospital facilities. We expect PSN to be the foundation of Noble People allowing us to expand and grow specialty and primary care medical services across a wide geography.”

Immediately, Dr. Jackson will oversee FMC’s response and preparedness to COVID-19. “We are acquiring serum test kits right now along with more supplies to protect our staff and patients,” Jackson said. “Our goal is to test our staff and patients early and often. If we can acquire enough test kits we will open testing up to the community in a near-site drive-through system. The test kits we have coming will render a positive or negative result in about 5 minutes with just a simple finger stick.”

ABOUT DR. JACKSON AND PSN

Dr. Robert Jackson, D.O., F.A.C.O.I., has served as the Associate Dean of Campus Academic Affairs, and as Chairman and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is board-certified in the specialty of Internal Medicine as well as the sub-specialty of Rheumatology. Dr. Jackson has also completed a four-year tour of duty with the National Health Corps in rural Southern Missouri. Dr. Jackson is currently president of Premier Specialty Network (PSN) and is a full-time PSN Rheumatologist, practicing at nine different hospitals in the states of Missouri and Iowa. Founded by Dr. Jackson in 1999, PSN has proudly provided quality healthcare to rural communities throughout the United States by establishing satellite clinics staffed by top-level doctors. PSN originally evolved out of the Northeast Missouri Rural Health Network (NMRHN). While directing NMRHN, Dr. Jackson became acutely aware of the need to improve access to rural healthcare. With his guidance and leadership, NMRHN helped develop 5 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) in northeast Missouri (Unionville, Milan, Macon, Memphis, and Brookfield). Subsequently, Dr. Jackson developed a unique model of outreach specialty medical service for Rheumatology to serve the same hospitals. PSN has since expanded this model over the course of the years and now provides a variety of medical and surgical services to communities across the United States.

ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH CORP

Noble Health’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities we serve. Our goal is to serve the community and its residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly with local, state and federal governments towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Noble Health Corp is dedicated to the mission of revitalizing rural community healthcare through service, quality, and integrity.



For more info please email: info@noblehealthcorp.com

Noble Heath Corporate Website: www.noblehealthcorp.com

For all media/PR related inquiries please contact:

Beth Omecene Epperson

Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: (913) 355-5087

About Noble Health Corp: Email: bepperson@noblehealthcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.