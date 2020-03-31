Digital Signage Expo Postpones to Later This Year

Digital Signage Expo, September 16-17, 2020, Las Vegas, NV

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originally scheduled for April 1-2, 2020, the world’s only comprehensive international event dedicated to digital signage solutions—Digital Signage Expo ( DSE )—has been rescheduled to September 16-17, 2020.Industrial computing solution provider NEXCOM was one of 144 companies registered to present its latest technologies at this year’s DSE. Although the immersive event has been postponed, NEXCOM was prepared and excited to showcase its Intelligent Platform & Services, which included media players , thin panel computers, edge computing systems, and interactive solutions.NEXCOM’s media players, such as NDiS B327 and NDiS B336R, make it possible for bus passengers to view stop information and live status updates. Together, its panel computer XPPC and edge computing Neu-X300 can thrill casino gamers with slot machine action as vibrant graphics pop from display screens. Its interactive solutions include a self-checkout kiosk with facial recognition and object detection.Digital Signage Expo is expected to proceed this September 16-17, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and NEXCOM will be there to help installers and businesses find intelligent computing solutions. In the meantime, interested parties can visit their website at www.nexcomusa.com or call (510) 656-2248.NEXCOM is dedicated to enhancing the value of its clients' businesses through industrial computing solutions, state-of-the-art digital signage technology, and customization services. Its solutions feature slim and compact enclosure, easy to install and operate, wide range multimedia format support, fan-less and industrial-grade design for low maintenance, and long-term support. As a result, its flexibility and reliability allow system integrators and software providers to build dynamic and differentiated communication messages.



