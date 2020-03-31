axle ai 2020 – New product makes remote video work, transcription and tagging easy

axle ai 2020 includes AI-driven speech transcription and remote browser access axle ai logo - radically simple video search with remote browser access axle ai Promo Video - radically simple video search with remote browser access

Powerful new software offers remote browser access to high-res video, now with low monthly pricing

Our 2020 release brings huge value to video teams who need remote workflows immediately, right out of the box. You can browse, search, tag and transcribe your high-res material from wherever you are.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai, the leader in radically simple video search software, is announcing immediate availability of its flagship axle ai 2020 product for media teams. The software addresses four major needs in the market:

1. Integrated remote access. Axle’s software has always been browser-based; however, many of its customers have chosen to use its video search and Premiere integration features on premise. The 2020 release offers native remote access, to accommodate the huge shift in workforce location as a result of COVID-19.

2. Affordable monthly subscription pricing model. Depending on configuration, axle ai 2020 is priced from $199 per month up to $999 per month, which can include subscription-based automated transcripts of video using the axle Speech transcription engine. Previously, axle ai licenses entailed the up-front purchase of a software license, a model the company will continue to make available.

3. Integration with Adobe’s industry-leading Premiere Pro CC application, which now supports both

transcript-aware timeline editing and seamless relinking of high-resolution media based on preliminary edits performed with axle ai’s proxy media.

4. Robust, high-speed file transfer to and from the axle ai 2020 server for the remote workforce, now included with each installation.

Sam Bogoch, axle ai's CEO, said "Our 2020 release brings a huge amount of value to video teams who need remote workflows immediately, right out of the box. Being able to browse, search, tag and transcribe your high-res material from wherever you are is a huge advantage over legacy video solutions, which often only work locally." The product lets media teams, broadcasters, post-production houses, and corporations take immediate advantage of axle ai’s remote browser and file transfer capabilities. Newly-distributed media workforces can now access all their content – even 4K and 8K footage – remotely using standard web browsers. Axle ai 2020 does this by making low-resolution H.264 proxies of all video files, which are playable in any standard web browser; it also generates browsable proxies of audio files, image files and PDFs.

Axle ai 2020 offers a number of high-end capabilities as software modules, including native processing of RED’s R3D file format, archiving to a range of cloud and tape back ends including Amazon S3, BackBlaze, MS Azure and Wasabi, Archiware P5, XenData, Front Porch DIVA, and StorageDNA. The system can also be used with a number of video capture/ingest solutions such as Softron’s MovieRecorder, Cinedeck, and MOG. Like the core axle 2020 software, these can now be priced either as one-time purchases or as part of a SaaS subscripton.

More than 600 global media organizations already rely on axle ai 2019 media management software for comprehensive video search, AI-driven tagging and workflow automation, letting them automatically tag, transcribe, search and repurpose their content, from small media libraries to large collections at petabyte scale. Unlike nearly every other media management solution and especially legacy MAMs, axle’s radically simple approach lets its customers simply turn on the software and immediately scan their existing volumes, folders and working file formats. Media are displayed within a browser interface that works across Macs, PCs, iOS, Android and axle’s integrated panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

About axle.ai:

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai’s recently introduced connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator (also a customer) and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai; equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

axle ai 2020 software makes it radically simple to access your media remotely, with built-in search, tagging and transcription



