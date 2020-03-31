ZE PowerGroup Earns the No.1 Spot in the EnergyRisk Software Rankings for Data Management Firms in 2020

Data. We Get It. ZEMA Data Integration and Analytics Platform ZE Ranked First in Preferred Data Management System from the Energy Risk Software Ranking

ZE PowerGroup Earns the No. 1 Ranking in all eight categories for the Second Year in a Row, including Preferred Data Management System

The vast amount of data and client business functions that we touch day-to-day is astounding.” — Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a global leader in providing data automation and analytics technology, ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) has a reputation for providing world-class technology and services. In 2019, ZE earned the number one spot in all 8 categories in the EnergyRisk Software Rankings for Data Management Firms. In 2020, the company again won the number one spot in all 8 categories.ZE earned the top ranks for the following categories (sorted alphabetically):1. Best Analytics Tools (charting, dashboards, etc.)2. Best at Integrating with Other Systems and Platforms3. Best Customer Service4. Best Pricing and Curves5. Data Management Firms6. Ease of Using System7. Preferred Data Management System8. Widest Supply of DataThe value of ZE’s services is evident in the way the company is able to offer market participants globally with expansive data management solutions that apply the highest standard in computing and cloud technology. The end result is that clients that choose ZEMA ™ for their enterprise data management platform enjoy an expansive data-centric, solution that automates critical business processes and integrates seamlessly with downstream systems."We provide complete integration with downstream systems covering a wide range of markets – oil, gas, power, renewables, chemicals agriculture, soft commodities, metals, and more. The vast amount of data and client business functions that we touch day-to-day is astounding," explained Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE.He further said, "Since our information ties directly into front, mid and back-office decision frameworks, we know how vital ZEMA is to enhanced business operation. We take our role as important business partners seriously.”The Energy Risk Software Rankings, which have been running for 15 years, provides insight into the technology choices being made by energy firms and traders. In the annual survey, respondents are asked to vote for their preferred software vendor, data provider and implementation specialist in a variety of categories and against various criteria. ZE is thrilled that the market sees the company as an integral part of industry fabric.-end-About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.