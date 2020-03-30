Empyrion Wealth Management Named a Top Firm to Watch in 2020 - People before profit, service above self.

Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®, CFT-I™ Candidate Kimberly Foss is the founder and president of Empyrion Wealth Management Empyrion Wealth Management

SACRAMENTO AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 94 firms chosen by Investor.com were selected for “doing business the right way.”

Empyrion Wealth Management is excited to announce that it is among Investor.com’s 2020 Firms to Watch List. “We applaud these firms for their commitment to fiduciary advice and putting the interests of their clients first, and we’re excited to see how they grow and shape the industry in 2020,” Investor.com writes on their website.

The 94 financial advisory firms, including Empyrion Wealth Management, were selected using Investor.com’s rigorous Trust algorithm, which sorts through 23 million data points from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and manual compilations regularly.

The 2020 Firms to Watch were chosen for their fiduciary status, secure website, fee-only model, not having common conflicts of interest, not having 12b-1 conflicts, and wrapping up 2019 with clean disciplinary records. The list was not based on how many years these advisory firms have been registered or their total assets under management (AUM); it was based on the fact that they are doing business the right way.

Led by President and Founder Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®, CFT-I™ Candidate, Empyrion Wealth Management proudly provides sophisticated wealth management and financial planning solutions to women in transition, thriving retirees, and family stewards.

“Since I founded Empyrion Wealth Management, we have always served clients with the guiding mantra: ‘People before profit, service above self.’ It is an honor to be recognized by Investor.com for the unbiased, fiduciary financial advice we are proud to provide our clients every day,” says Foss. Launched in 2018, Investor.com is a consumer advocacy project whose mission is to promote fiduciary advice and help Americans find a financial advisor they can trust.

About Empyrion Wealth Management

Empyrion Wealth Management was founded in Roseville, CA, with a mission to provide investors with the power of choice. Every day, we help family stewards, women in transition, and thriving retirees make wise and informed choices with their money through intentional investment strategies and high-quality service grounded in authentic concern for their values, ambitions, and objectives.

About Kimberly Foss

Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®, CFT-I™ Candidate, is the founder and president of Empyrion Wealth Management. She brings both technical expertise and real passion to her work with clients, including affluent family stewards, women in transition, and thriving retirees. Foss is also the New York Times bestselling author of “Wealthy by Design: A 5-Step Plan for Financial Security.” She is a thought leader in the financial industry and frequently shares her expertise on the markets, financial planning, and investing with leading media outlets.

