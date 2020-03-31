ExAM4Inspections providing standardized Infectious Disease Control software to hospitals

ExAM4Inspections.com MBA Logo

MB&A providing its ExAM4Inspections.com solution supporting infectious disease control and healthcare associated infection solutions to the healthcare market.

Our IDC and HAI accelerators will enable our customers to get programs started faster than ever before which is especially important right now as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.” — Bradley Hilker, Strategic Account Executive

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC (MB&A) announced that they are delivering standardized rollout and delivery of the companies ExAM4Inspections.com Salesforce AppExchange product (ExAM) in support of Infectious Disease Control (IDC) and Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI). The approach has been used at more than a dozen hospitals to date and promises a standardized and rapid on boarding that helps hospitals respond to the need to control infectious diseases.

The standardization of key programs ExAM supports such as Hand Hygiene (HH), Sterile Processing, Operating Room Inspections and Patient Care Area Quality Assurance Inspections form a critical component of a hospital’s front line in the fight against infection. With the rise of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), programs like these help hospitals understand and employ best practices with regard to ensuring basic patient and caregiver safety.

Even before the onset of COVID-19, healthcare leadership has been pushing tirelessly for funding to support Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programs to assure their facilities are taking the necessary steps to combat the spread of viruses and other infectious diseases. As an example one of our customers at Martinsburg VA Medical Center estimates in an internal cost benefit analysis the implementation of ExAM4Inspections would enable them to “reallocate 536 hours of IPC time currently spent performing administrative tasks to more specialized Infection Prevention and Control duties. Although the value of IPC time can be challenging to precisely quantify, reallocation towards additional prevention, training and education is worthwhile considering a single S. aureus bloodstream infection recently cost facilities more than $100,000.” This was of course written prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hints at the scale of the cost reduction in human lives and dollars that could be achieved by leveraging the Salesforce AppExchange product ‘ExAM4Inspections’ to confirm proper standards are met, and to enable leadership to make necessary decisions and adjustments in real time.

MB&A has been awarded the CIO Applications Top 25 Salesforce Solution Providers of 2019. MB&A was recognized for their groundbreaking Salesforce AppExchange product ExAM (ExAM4Inspections.com) which is currently being used to enable adherence to standards at hospitals nationwide.

