New All-in-one Platform For Work-from-homers

Infince Lets Companies Equip Employees To Work Remotely In Minutes

Fingent’s experience using InfinCE to maintain our own operational effectiveness despite a rapid transition to remote working was such a success that we thought it’s important to share it.” — Stephen Cummings, Senior Vice President, Fingent

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

There is a new product that promises to help the many companies forced to close their offices and send their workers home to work due to Covid-19. Many of these companies have not had to operate with primarily remote workers, nor have many employees - or their IT departments - had to navigate the many technology tools available that might help them. Online software from Fingent, called InfinCE, originally developed to serve early-stage companies, offers a compelling new value proposition for these times. With InfinCE, in just minutes, all employees of a company can be equipped with a full complement of collaboration tools. Then, after a single login, an employee can access video meetings, file sharing, office software, and even a company-specific mobile app. Employees can post all kinds of information on shared “dashboards” in a variety of formats using “smart tiles.”

Fingent, the developer of InfinCE, is a global company, with offices in 4 countries. Amazingly, when all their offices were abruptly mandated to close, their 400 employees were able to keep working from home - including video meetings - with colleagues and clients, productively and without disruption.

“We couldn’t have made that kind of transition so quickly and painlessly if we had to roll out InfinCE’s collaboration capabilities individually by employing separately provided options from different companies.”

Dileep Jacob, Head of Global Delivery, Fingent.

A nice thing about the InfinCE solution is it doesn’t require that a company equip their employees with any special equipment. Employees can use any device they might have at hand: computer, tablet, or smartphone, to access their collaboration tools and virtual desktop, as long as they have access to the internet. That can make work from home quick to achieve and a much less expensive option for both company and employee.

Everyone is concerned about security of their infrastructure. Privacy issues regarding sharing of personal information that surround many of the collaboration tools like those from Zoom and Google don’t exist for InfinCE, because InfinCE delivers its capabilities individually to clients as part of their own private cloud network.

About InfinCE

InfinCE (InfinCE.com) integrates private cloud technology with all-in-one collaboration tools optimized for today’s business. It can be deployed quickly and economically, at a starting cost as low as $5 per month per user.

About Fingent

Fingent (Fingent.com) develops custom software to enable our clients to operate more effectively, more efficiently, and with more resiliency. Since 2003, Fingent has developed web and mobile software solutions that have been key to our clients' business success. Fingent is the proud developer of InfinCE.

Contact: Stephen Cummings (914) 615-9160



