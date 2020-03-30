VOGSY and Adapty partner for Nordics Professional Services market

New pairing rolls out ‘G Suite productivity hub’ strategy in a bid to offer collaborative and economical alternatives to SFDC, O365 to the knowledge economy.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOGSY and Adapty are excited to announce their partnership combining VOGSY’s industry-leading professional services automation (PSA) platform with Adapty’s expertise in deploying digital workplace solutions. As long-serving Google Cloud partners, the VOGSY-Adapty partnership will provide transformative business solutions empowering professional services organizations to grow and prosper.This partnership aligns with Adapty’s ongoing mission of modernizing the digital workplace by helping services businesses integrate and implement G Suite. With VOGSY as a core solution, Adapty’s customers can run their entire operation with VOGSY in Google Cloud. From efficient collaboration and enhanced project workflows to more proactive decision making, this is possible with VOGSY’s transparent data.“With VOGSY in our portfolio…we have more tools in the toolbox to convince a direct customer to adopt Google Cloud. Business applications like VOGSY - on top of Google Cloud - provide huge value to the C Suite and operations alike,” said Erik Hård af Segerstad, Digital Workplace Solutions Specialist at Adapty.He continued, “VOGSY combines what most companies have in different silos today: time tracking, project management, invoicing, resource management, basically everything from quote to cash. For most project, account, and practice managers, it can be difficult to juggle multiple projects and clients simultaneously. VOGSY is a great tool to use for that.”Mark van Leeuwen, CEO of VOGSY, states, “We’re excited to join forces with the Adapty team and to go to market together in the Nordics - traditionally a good region for Google Cloud adoption. Having partners that understand Google Cloud, G Suite, as well as the key service operations and processes that we automate is invaluable to our growth. We believe that G Suite, paired with a fully integrated business operations/ERP platform such as VOGSY will offer a great alternative to traditional platforms such as SFDC or O365.”About AdaptyIn most businesses, effective communication and good collaboration are vital for a successful result. Adapty AB specializes in developing digital workplace solutions. Adapty also specializes in helping companies to implement Google's platform for communication and collaboration and to continually improve the employees’ use of G Suite. Having additional business solutions that are integrated tightly with G Suite completes the services offering.For more information, contact Adapty at info@adapty.se or visit, www.adapty.se About VOGSYOur pedigree is strong. VOGSY, which was created by a 30-year PSA company with customers in 25 countries, is the natural extension to Google’s G Suite for service professionals. Based around G Suite as the productivity hub, VOGSY integrates all mission-critical services processes from quote to cash. Executives, managers and other professionals working in sales, finance, operations and project management can all get their job done faster and easier with VOGSY. For more information contact us at info@vogsy.com or www.vogsy.com



