COVID-19 Global Regulatory Changes

RegScan, Inc.

New COVID-19 Blog Tracks Regulatory Changes Worldwide

With our talented international environmental law experts, we are able to update our blog with the current regulatory information on a daily basis.” — Ned Ertel, CEO

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, 17701, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegScan, Inc., a compliance management company, released a new blog today which tracks and summarizes regulatory updates about COVID-19 worldwide. Regulatory changes and emergency rules are being issued on what seems like an hourly basis. Companies around the world are struggling with tracking and understand what these changes mean for them. RegScan has stepped into the void with the new COVID-19 blog."Our customers can’t afford to waste time and money trying to figure out the COVID-19 regulatory changes and how it will impact their business. We created this blog to take the pain out of this process. With our talented international environmental law experts, we are able to update our blog with the current regulatory information on a daily basis," said RegScan President and CEO, Ned Ertel.RegScan’s growing content library contains more than 190 jurisdictions and twelve languages to keep you covered anywhere you operate.ABOUT REGSCANWith a dedicated staff of experts, an ever-growing network of in-country sources, and 30 years of experience, RegScan is a trusted resource for up-to-date EHS regulatory information from all over the world. RegScan's unique toolset allows users to access global environmental regulations on a single site, provides alerts on regulatory changes, customizes audit checklists, and facilitates content integration with major environmental management systems.



