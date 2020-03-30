COVID-19 Global Regulatory Changes
New COVID-19 Blog Tracks Regulatory Changes Worldwide
"Our customers can’t afford to waste time and money trying to figure out the COVID-19 regulatory changes and how it will impact their business. We created this blog to take the pain out of this process. With our talented international environmental law experts, we are able to update our blog with the current regulatory information on a daily basis," said RegScan President and CEO, Ned Ertel.
RegScan’s growing content library contains more than 190 jurisdictions and twelve languages to keep you covered anywhere you operate.
With a dedicated staff of experts, an ever-growing network of in-country sources, and 30 years of experience, RegScan is a trusted resource for up-to-date EHS regulatory information from all over the world. RegScan's unique toolset allows users to access global environmental regulations on a single site, provides alerts on regulatory changes, customizes audit checklists, and facilitates content integration with major environmental management systems.
