The largest event for CI professionals in the Nordics is re-engineered to become Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliSummit™ 2020, the largest event for competitive & market intelligence professionals and trend spotters in the Nordics is re-engineered to become Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020, with interactive webinars throughout the spring and a networking meeting to follow later this year.

In no time, the coronavirus has come to paralyze large parts of humanity. The future is uncertain. The questions are many. At the same time, there are signs of innovation and a will to fight the virus. People are working from home, exploring how to make the best of digital meeting tools and virtual communication. We don’t cancel – we re-engineer!

IntelliSummit™ is since long established as the largest event for competitive & market intelligence professionals and trend spotters in the Nordics. The event has three purposes; participants should learn something new, get inspired to do new things network with peers. IntelliSummit™ is something as rare as a community where the crowd often is more experienced and knowledgeable than the presenter on stage. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is stopping us from conducting the IntelliSummit™ as planned April 1-3. However, as stated, we don’t cancel, we re-engineer and are happy to introduce Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020!

Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020 becomes the first completely virtual event that focuses on competitive & market intelligence and trend spotting. Instead of three days the event will run throughout the whole spring, providing interactive webinars, a live streamed panel debate and a networking event in Stockholm, Sweden later this year.

The theme this year is ”Responding to Change – Intelligence Best-Practices for the Future”. The moderator for the event is Ingemar Svensson, Senior Advisor at Comintelli AB. Ingemar is a passionate competitive intelligence professional and experienced speaker. Ingemar is a former Director of Competitive Intelligence at Ericsson AB and prominent member of Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP) Nordic & Baltic Chapter. He was certified competitive intelligence professional (CIP-II) by the Academy of Competitive Intelligence.

”Right now, when there is so much uncertainty, it is key for people working with market and trend analysis to gather and discuss as many insights as possible. What does the future hold for Retail? How do I optimize my strategy? What will the role of MI/CI be post-CoVID-19? And several other things. Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020 is a great opportunity to do just that! In this virtual version, participants will gain access to very experienced industry colleagues and their insights, throughout the spring. All participants get access to a site where we post all content. After the summer, when it is safe, we meet somewhere in Stockholm for a fun and inspiring networking event”

-Ingemar Svensson, Moderator of Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020

Agenda for Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020

• April 1, 16:00-17:00 CET: ”The Intelligence Funnel” – an interactive live webinar on The Intelligence Funnel, with Luis Madureira, Managing Partner, ÜBERBRANDS. Moderated by Ingemar Svensson, Senior Advisor Comintelli AB.

• April 2, 16:00-17:00 CET: “Competitive & Market Intelligence in the Post-Covid19 world”. Live streamed panel discussion with Jesper Martell, CEO Comintelli AB, Johan Wiktorin, Certif. Master of CI and Managing Partner, Intil Group and Johan Hammarlund, Collaborative Foresight Advisor, Kairos Future. Moderated by Ingemar Svensson, Senior Advisor Comintelli AB.

• April 14, 16:00-17:00: ”Disruptions in the Retail and Consumer markets” - an interactive live webinar with Jeffrey Mansfield, Senior Vice President, Proactive Worldwide Inc. Moderated by Ingemar Svensson, Senior Advisor Comintelli AB.

• Several other interactive events and webinars are being planned and will be announced on an ongoing basis.

For the complete agenda, see: https://intelli-summit.com/agenda

All content is recorded and will be made available for only 99€, together with all presentations from previous IntelliSummits at www.intelli-summit.com .

Welcome to Virtual IntelliSummit™ 2020!

For more information, please contact:

Ingemar Svensson

Senior Advisor, Comintelli

E-mail: ingemar.svensson@comintelli.com

Mobile: +46 761 441307



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.