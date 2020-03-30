In Light of COVID-19, Westwood Labs, Takes Employee Health Into Its Own Hands: Makes Employee Designated Sanitizers

Westwood Lab's Sanitizer

With COVID-19, Westwood Labs, contract manufacturer, takes employee health into its own hands: makes employee designated sanitizers and disinfectants.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westwood Laboratories (www.westoodlabs.com), a trusted OTC manufacturer of hand sanitizers and disinfectants (in addition to beauty and personal care products) has always taken sustainability to heart. One can see it in their award-winning 100,000 square feet solar-powered facility.

In several strategic departmental employee meetings, President Paul Schirmer, Chief Operating Officer Rick Verhines and Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Kohorst shared the latest regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, re-emphasizing the high level of hygiene embraced in Westwood Labs’ day-to-day routine. The discussion centered on increased sanitary procedures at work to ensure safe working conditions for business continuity. Bottles of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, plus bottles of a surface disinfectant, were distributed to Westwood Labs employees for use at home and work.

Verhines stated, “We made small batches specifically for employee use. We wanted to reemphasize the importance of our commitment to proper hygiene, not just because it’s part of our daily responsibility in producing quality products, but our commitment to employee health and safety at work and at home.”

As an OTC-licensed facility, Westwood Laboratories manufactures drug topicals in numerous categories, including sun care, acne care, and pain relief. However, the categories of hand sanitizers and disinfectants have come to the forefront in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Most hand sanitizer formulas contracted by clients contain either alcohol or benzalkonium chloride as the active ingredient.

The company has used the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) guidance on ways to respond to the coronavirus disease threat. Cheryl Kohorst stated, “The CDC website has excellent advice on respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and environmental cleaning. Although we are not aware that any of our employees has been exposed, we are on alert for any symptoms, and will be very diligent about encouraging sick employees to stay home.”

Paul Schirmer added, “Westwood Labs has always taken hygiene and cleanliness seriously—it is an indispensable part of our company culture as a drug-licensed facility, as it should be at any facility like ours. With the heightened awareness level we all face, we will take all steps and remedies available towards a clean, healthy environment. We want to stay safe and sound, and be able to continue making products important for health and hygiene”.



About Westwood Labs

Westwood Laboratories Inc., (www.westwoodlabs.com) located in the San Gabriel Valley, is a premier contract manufacturer of consumer and professional products in the categories of health and beauty, over-the-counter (OTC), pharmaceutical, therapeutic drug, medical device, household and personal care topical products.

Since its inception in 1948, Westwood Labs has been an FDA-licensed leader in product development and quality custom manufacturing. With over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing and administrative space, Westwood is devoted to providing the most advanced cosmetic and drug formulations, while providing the highest-level research and development, laboratory capabilities, and customer service. Westwood Labs received “Best Green Company to Work for” and “Best Overall Company to Work For: awards given by the Los Angeles News Group Winning Workplaces Poll (June 2014).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.