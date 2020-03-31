Millwork Shop at Nelson Construction and Renovations Expands Product Items and Delivery Times

Custom millwork (cabinets, coffered ceiling, window trim, and island cabinets) in this award-winning home addition project..

Millwork Shop artisans at Nelson Construction and Renovations expand custom made cabinet styles and wood working services while increasing speed of delivery.

The craftsmanship of our millwork artisans was validated again this year when we were honored with three NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Tampa Bay awards,” — Greg Nelson, President and owner of Nelson Construction and Renovations

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – Millwork artisans, managing and operating the Nelson Construction and Renovations Millwork Shop, have expanded their custom-made cabinets styles and the types of woodworking pieces they make while increasing their speed of delivery to meet demand. Additionally, the award-winning team have expanded the kinds of materials they are using, including artificial wood which is a durable alternative to natural wood in Florida’s outdoor spaces.

The millwork category traditionally consists of items such as custom cabinets, islands, custom doors, windows, crown molding, trim, chair rails, and custom pantries. The Millwork Shop has expanded their product line to include custom coffered ceilings, oven hoods, elevator surrounds, beams, stairs, tables, outdoor kitchens, wood furniture and more.

“Among our client’s top requests are show-stopping kitchens with warming drawers and wine cellar, spa master bathrooms, and luxury outdoor retreats with an outdoor kitchen. The Nelson Millwork Shop is a key part of delivering uniquely stunning spaces which is why we have expanded this area and why it is so important…it’s one of the ways we are able to ‘Wow’ our clients,” said Greg Nelson, President and owner of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

“The craftsmanship of our millwork artisans was validated again this year when we were honored with three NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Tampa Bay awards,” continued Nelson.

The Nelson Millwork artisans work closely with clients to design, build and install their millwork items helping to create their dream spaces.

Recent organization has also improved the speed these items can be created and installed.

Millwork items can be ordered on their own or as part of a remodel or renovation without needing to build a new home. Tours of the Millwork Shop are available by appointment.

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, large home additions, remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call 727-596-9006. For more inspiration visit them on Houzz, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and there YouTube channel. You may also visit them in their studio at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

