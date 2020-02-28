NARI 2020 Evening of Excellence Honors Nelson Construction and Renovations with CotY Awards

First Place CotY Award for the Entire House $250,000 - $500,000

NARI Tampa Bay honors Nelson Construction & Renovations with 2 CotY awards at the 2020 Anniversary Evening of Excellence.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results are in from the NARI Tampa Bay 2020 Evening of Excellence and Nelson Construction and Renovations is a big winner. NARITB honored Nelson with 4 CotY (Contractor of the Year) awards: First Place for the Entire House $250,000 - $500,000, First Place for Residential Interior over $500,000, Runner Up for Residential Interior $250,000 - $500,000 and Honorable Mention for Residential Kitchen $60,000- $100,000.

NARI is the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the local chapter covers the Tampa Bay area. Recognizing excellence, NARI’s Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry.

NARI members may submit a project for consideration. The awards honor professionals in the industry who overcame difficult obstacles to provide outstanding work to homeowners.

NARI is also a resource for homeowners looking for licensed, ethical and reputable remodeling professionals.

“Not only do we thank NARITB for this much appreciated recognition, we also want to thank our hardworking team, especially Marcus Quirino, Bryan Marquardt and Barry Bartlett, the Site Supervisors on our winning projects,” said Greg Nelson, Owner and CEO of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

Their company goal is to bring beauty to their environment and to make the design and construction process a pleasant experience for all their clients.

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call 727-596-9006. For more inspiration visit them on Houzz, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and their YouTube Page. You may also visit them in their studio at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

