Nelson’s Award-Winning Design-Build Service Has Grown 3X In One Year

CLEARWATER, FL, 33756., March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Design-Build Service at Nelson Construction and Renovations has become very popular with clients as evidenced by a three times growth surge in the last year. The Design-Build process offers a turn-key service with both the planning, design and building provided by a single contractor driving a unified flow of work from the initial concept through completion.

The Nelson Design-Build Team conduct a thorough meeting with clients and learn every detail they need and want in their new project. Then they do a comprehensive survey to learn how the client lives their lives so they can create the best possible project designs. The design team also takes into account the client’s budget and steer designs to help stay within that budget.

“I started our design-build service because too often, we would receive plans that did not contain complete planning or when estimated, cost more to build that the client could afford resulting in a huge upset with the client. I’ve seen many tears over this point,” said Greg Nelson, President and owner of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

“Incomplete planning slows down a project and adds time and money to it. We build homes daily and know the costs. Having this service in-house enables us to provide complete planning for our clients and help them stay within their budget," continued Nelson.

According to DBIA- Design-Build Institute of America:

• “It’s the fastest growing and most popular method used to deliver construction projects in America.”

• "Design-build is the best performing delivery system for both schedule and cost.”

• " Design-build saves time and money while allowing for more innovation, collaboration and better projects.”

The design-build process is ideal for any construction project needing designs sealed permit drawings including large additions, remodels and custom home builds.

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call 727-596-9006. For more inspiration visit them on Houzz, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and there YouTube channel. You may also visit them in their studio at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

