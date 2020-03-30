Sponsor a Teacher in Need to Help Feed Her Kids Launches in Los Angeles

Join Recruiting for Good to Sponsor Your Favorite Teacher in Need and Help Feed Her Kids Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service, empowering women who love to help teachers in LA. The staffing agency rewards referrals with food savings.

Join Recruiting for Good to Sponsor Your Favorite Teacher in Need and Help Feed Her Kids!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency in Santa Monica launches meaningful service for women who ' Love to Feed LA Teachers and their Kids'. Participate in Recruiting for Good to sponsor and help your favorite teacher in need.How to Improve Life for LA Teachers?According to Edsource , "The average teacher's salary is $46,720, and the average annual living expenses are $35,207."Since the coronavirus, employment may be inconsistent for single and dual income households; but families still need to buy and consume food.Solution Use Recruiting for GoodThe staffing agency is launching purpose driven services to help offset the cost of food for working families.Women who love to help feed LA Teachers (and their kids) participate in referral program to fund food for good According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you an executive in LA, or are married to one? Inspire them to use Recruiting for Good; we'll generate proceeds from staffing to help your favorite teacher enjoy Food for Good, and feed her kids too.”First Friday of every month (starting on April 3, 2020), Recruiting for Good is offering flat fee staffing services to help companies save money and make a difference too.Women Choose Which Teachers Benefit5% of every placement will help fund food for good (sponsored teachers and their kids).Rewarding Good Food gift cards to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods (Amazon delivered food).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Making a difference is fun and rewarding. Helping teachers feed their kids is meaningful to me; before I started, my staffing agency Recruiting for Good; I was a teacher for 10 years."AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven community services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is funding meaningful service; empowering women who love to help feed LA teachers and their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com...Food for Good (Rewarding gift cards to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods).



