Sponsor a Teacher in Need to Help Feed Her Kids Launches in Los Angeles
Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service, empowering women who love to help teachers in LA. The staffing agency rewards referrals with food savings.
How to Improve Life for LA Teachers?
According to Edsource, "The average teacher's salary is $46,720, and the average annual living expenses are $35,207."
Since the coronavirus, employment may be inconsistent for single and dual income households; but families still need to buy and consume food.
Solution Use Recruiting for Good
The staffing agency is launching purpose driven services to help offset the cost of food for working families.
Women who love to help feed LA Teachers (and their kids) participate in referral program to fund food for good.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you an executive in LA, or are married to one? Inspire them to use Recruiting for Good; we'll generate proceeds from staffing to help your favorite teacher enjoy Food for Good, and feed her kids too.”
First Friday of every month (starting on April 3, 2020), Recruiting for Good is offering flat fee staffing services to help companies save money and make a difference too.
Women Choose Which Teachers Benefit
5% of every placement will help fund food for good (sponsored teachers and their kids).
Rewarding Good Food gift cards to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods (Amazon delivered food).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Making a difference is fun and rewarding. Helping teachers feed their kids is meaningful to me; before I started, my staffing agency Recruiting for Good; I was a teacher for 10 years."
About
Since 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven community services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com.
R4G is funding meaningful service; empowering women who love to help feed LA teachers and their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com...Food for Good (Rewarding gift cards to Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods).
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.