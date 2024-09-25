Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce The Sweetest Party Made for Women 40+Kickass

Done with lawyers, therapy, and ready to start anew; attend The Sweetest Party Made Especially for You! HappilyDivorcedParty.com Celebrate Your Freedom Paris to LA Done with lawyers, therapy, and ready to start anew; attend The Sweetest Party Made Especially for You! HappilyDivorcedParty.com Celebrate Your Freedom Paris to LA Jenn Koch is The Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego “The Style Dominatrix” HaveaStylegasm.com Paris to LA The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix & Match The World's Best Designers FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Love to Dine with Girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You! TheRoséSocialClub.com

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring the most fulfilling and outrageously sweet party in Brentwood; come meet 'Stylegasm' Jenn K to discover your fashion sense.

Divorce is NOT The END...It's Just a Beautiful Beginning That Starts Within You, Celebrate Your Freedom!” — The Rosé Social Club

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sweetest Celebration for 'Women 40+ Kickass' is coming to LA in November; The Happily Divorced Party Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce is hosted by Jenn K ; and sponsored by The Rosé Social Club.According to The Rosé Social Club, "Surrender your inhibitions to celebrate your new found Freedom; thru passionate play, discover Fashion Sense with Jenn !"AboutJenn Koch is the Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego “The Style Dominatrix” - which is a creative metaphor about transforming your shame into your power. She leads women to unleash their IT FACTOR and own the spotlight with their style, energy, and presence. Prior to her new base in LA, she lived in Paris and Bali—where she ran a bespoke fashion brand. www.HaveaStyleGasm.com Paris to LAFashion Loves Freedom love to dress to own the town? Join the Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LALove to Support Girls and Enjoy Fine Dining at The Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club www.TheRoseSocialClub.com The Club Made Just for You!The Rosé Social Club, founded by a man who celebrates women, Carlos. He also created Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program for tweens); and funds it by providing recruiting solutions to companies thru Recruiting for Good. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Attend The Sweetest Party Made for You; hosted by Jenn K Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.