Recruiting for Good Launch Fashion for Fifi The Sweetest Reward for Pet Parents

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professional to fund causes and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury fashion for pets

Love to dress your pet kid in The Sweetest Luxury Fashion from Paris to LA? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good launch Fashion for Fifi ; the sweetest treat for pet parents who love to dress up pet kids in luxury fashion from the world's best French and Italian designers.The staffing agency is inspiring participation in the Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund rescues.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to support rescues and earn luxury fashion rewards ! Participate in Recruiting for Good causes to do both."AboutLove to dress your pet kid in The Sweetest Luxury Fashion from France and Italy? Participate in Recruiting for Good causes to help fund your favorite rescue and earn $1000 Pagerie + $500 Gucci Gift Card. To learn more visit www.FashionforFifi.com Paris to LASince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Your Nonprofit and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions. R4G donates to nonprofit and rewards The Sweetest Mix & Match Luxury Shopping Reward www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA

