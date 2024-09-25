Land Sweet Job and Party for Good with Recruiting for Good Sweetest Restaurant
Land Sweet Job with Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards Find a Job You Love and Enjoy Fine Dining www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund sweet causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
We are using recruiting for good to fund Causes; and rewarding referrals with dining at The Sweetest Restaurants www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You or Make a Referral to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, Sweet VIP Tix and Party for Good www.TheSweetestRewards.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good represents talented professionals to land sweet jobs with companies; upon completion of probation period rewards dining.
Talented professionals that land a sweet job with Recruiting for Good's help (be represented by the best); enjoy gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants.
Upon completion of probation period, Recruiting for Good will reward candidate placed $150 to The Sweetest Restaurant.
According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Candidates who allows to help them land jobs they love; help us fund sweet causes. We show our gratitude by rewarding dining at Michelin Star Restaurants, Top 50 Best, and restaurants that are lauded by dining aficionados!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Support Your Nonprofit and Earn The Sweetest Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions. R4G donates to nonprofit and rewards The Rosé Social Club Membership, Luxury Mix & Match Shopping Paris to LA, or Sweet VIP Tix. Do something Good for You and The Community Too with Recruiting for Good to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com
Love to Party for Good? Help your friends land sweet jobs, earn fine dining, luxury shopping, or Sweet VIP Tix (gift cards). Enter drawing to win The Sweetest Dining Weekend; experience The French Laundry with favorite plus one, and stay at The Sweetest Hotel in Yountville www.TheSweetestWeekend.com Good for You and Community Too!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
12-Year-Old NJ Girl InaMinute worked on The Sweetest Girls Design Tomorrow Gig; Mom and Me Lunch to taste and review the best restaurants. Now available in LA!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.