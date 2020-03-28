Todd Rundgren Recruits Guest Artists for Democratic Campaign Anthem
“Just One Victory” originally appeared as the final track on Rundgren's critically acclaimed 1973 album, A Wizard, a True Star.
Rundgren hopes that other notable artists sign on as well. “Let's go for 'We Are the World,'” he recently told Andy Greene of Rolling Stone. “Not many people know about it at this particular moment, especially because just as we were getting into the project this huge distraction [of the virus] came along. We are waiting for everyone to settle down from that before we refocus on the political and start actively soliciting some performances.”
Guest artists on the song don't need to be musicians or even musically inclined. Once the song is recorded any Democrat will be able to use the song for free. “It's really the kind of thing to get people hyped up and ready to go out and vote,” Rundgren says.
Read the recent interview Todd Rundgren did with Andy Greene of Rolling Stone: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/todd-rundgren-victory-democrats-973903/
