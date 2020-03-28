Chart-Topping Reggae Pioneers Offer Hope with "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem)"

CHRISTAFARI

Chart-topping Reggae pioneers CHRISTAFARI have released a music video for their new single, "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem).”

In the meantime stay quarantined, wash your hands, and please share this video — hope is the only thing that should be going viral right now!” — Mark Mohr

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chart-topping Reggae pioneers CHRISTAFARI have released a music video for their new single, "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem)” from longtime label, Lion of Zion Entertainment. Watch the official music video here: https://youtu.be/BSRbbXdkCXw 10 out of the band’s 12 members recently became ill during the band's South America tour that ended in early March. A few members tested positive for strep throat but tests for Coronavirus were unavailable. Three weeks later, all members have fully recovered, just in time for a mandatory quarantine in their home state of California. Their current world tour has been postponed."Over the last decade, we’ve toured the world extensively,” says CHRISTAFARI founder and frontman Mark Mohr. "We’ve been to 85 nations so far and typically perform in 25 to 30 countries per year so staying in one place is not our strong suit. Right now, we are supposed to be touring Israel but they were one of the first countries to close their border to all international travel."The melody for the new single popped into Mohr's head one afternoon as he thought about the overall fear and panic that this pandemic has caused. Little did he know that in just a few hours all the restaurants in Southern California would be closed for dining indefinitely."Two things that have lifted us up during this time are our trust in God, and hilarious memes about this toilet paper apocalypse,” says Mohr. "So we decided to do a video that highlighted these things. I wanted to create something that was both funny and offered others hope in desperate times.”"We pray this video encourages people to not be consumed by fear and anxiety but to put their hope in the Lord and trust that doctors and scientists all around the world are feverishly working to find a solution,” says Mohr. "In the meantime stay quarantined, wash your hands, and please share this video — hope is the only thing that should be going viral right now!"For more information, visit www.CHRISTAFARI.com "CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem)” is available now on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and more: https://chr.lnk.to/PandemicSong/ ABOUT CHRISTAFARI: CHRISTAFARI continues to be a dominating force in world music, with six albums debuting at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart since 2012. After three decades, the Reggae pioneers are the all-time top selling Gospel Reggae act worldwide. The legendary group has performed in 46 states, over 85 nations, at two Olympic Games and a Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. The band has performed at most major Reggae and Gospel/CCM festivals with the top artists in the genres, and they’ve had the privilege of performing at many of the country’s most prestigious venues such as L.A.’s Greek Theater, Dodger Stadium and the steps of the United States Capitol before a crowd of 500,000. The band has been featured on The 700 Club, CNN, MTV, MTV Brazil, ABC, TBN, JUCE TV, BET, TBS and many more. Their music is even featured in the current curriculum taught at Carnegie Hall. The band’s popular YouTube channel sees well over one million views each month.

"CHRISTAFARI’s Pandemic (COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem)” (Lion of Zion Entertainment)



