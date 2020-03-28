3920 North Ocean Drive, Unit 12A, Singer Island, Florida

Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of One of Singer Island’s Most Prestigious Properties; 66% of Bidders Register Sight-Unseen for Online Auction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions today announces the pending sale of one of Singer Island’s most prestigious properties via a No Reserve online auction held Thursday in partnership with Jett Beres, Ray Carrano, and Elizabeth Willers of Singer Island Realty.

"Yesterday's auction was a great success. After having been listed for over 500 days, we not only achieved a sale in just one-month's time, but also had 4 of 6 bidders register sight-unseen,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. "With over a decade in business, our process is the most effective way to bring liquidity to sellers and match one-of-a-kind properties with the world's most capable buyers, especially in uncertain times. And, our online platform has processed billions in bids, allowing buyers to view and easily place offers remotely.”

In just four weeks, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions resulted in 1,013 prospects and six bidders competing to own the oceanfront condo, which spans the entire 12th floor and boasts easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway, Lake Worth Lagoon, and Palm Beach.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

The firm’s current auction lineup represents some of the best buying opportunities ever—including over $100 million in properties, many open for bidding now, with more going on its site every week.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

