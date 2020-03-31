BCI Offers Virtual Courseware Pay-It-Forward Package

Baker Communications announces unlimited access to 7 virtual public workshops & 12 self-paced e-learning courses until end of year with a pay-it-forward option

We really hope that people will offer the gifted passes to the right people, such as returning military, veterans, and unemployed individuals in this time of need.” — Joe DiDonato | BCI Chief of Staff

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In keeping with the rapid shift in travel and work habits, BCI announced a Virtual Master Pass . This Master Pass bundles 7 virtual, instructor-led workshops and 12 e-learning courses into an “all you can eat” solution that can be accessed from home or office.Over the past 17 years, the company said that it has perfected the art and science of delivering highly interactive instructor-led virtual workshops. Those virtual workshops provide an average of 70% virtual activity and 30% virtual instruction. According to the company, that combination accelerates learning, maintains high participant engagement, and eliminates boredom.To provide immediate value to the community, the company discounted the package by over 90%, and then went a step further. Knowing that a lot of people have been displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic, for the next three months the company said it would allow anyone who purchased the new Virtual Master Pass, to give the same package to a friend - that they designate - who is undergoing career displacement."We really hope that people will offer the gifted passes to the right people, such as returning military, veterans, and unemployed individuals in this time of need," said Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff. He went on to say that the special pricing will provide unlimited access to these courses throughout the remainder of 2020.Titles for the various offerings are shown below.Access to 7 public instructor-led virtual classes:- Virtual Customer Outcome Selling- Virtual Exceptional Presentations Skills- Virtual Win-Win Negotiations- Virtual Exceptional Management Skills- Virtual Telephone Selling Skills- Virtual Customer Service Skills- Virtual Time Management Skills12 award-winning self-paced e-learning courses:- Customer Outcome Selling- Exceptional Presentations- Pathways to Growth- Win Win Negotiations- Conflict Resolution- Crisis Management- Emotional Intelligence- Handling a Difficult Customer- Leadership and Influence- Managing Workplace Anxiety- Proposal Writing- Telework And TelecommutingThe company felt that these were the most important titles to package together for this new Master Pass. The price for the package has now been reduced to $799 for access throughout the remainder of this calendar year. To find out more information, visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/masterpass-virtual.html or email Sales@BCICorp.com.ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS , INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

Trailer for Exceptional Presentation Course



