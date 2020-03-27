Ethiopian Extends Solidarity to Africans Amid Global Crisis, Delivers Emergency Medical Supplies

Ethiopian Cargo Plane

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethiopian Airlines, the Pan-African carrier, has delivered medical supplies donated by Jack Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, to 39 African Countries within 5 days. Ethiopian has transported Jack Ma’s support including testing kits, masks and protective suits.Following its historical track record of serving Africa in both good and bad times, Ethiopian has once again demonstrated a great gesture of solidarity to the African people.Launched by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Alibaba Foundation, the relief initiative is part of the actions taken towards implementing Africa’s continental strategy for preventing the spread of COVID-19.Regarding the delivery of medical supplies, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, remarked “We would like to thank our Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Mr. Jack Ma for giving us the opportunity to serve the people of Africa in this globally challenging time. With a guidance of our Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and donation of Mr. Jack Ma as well as collaboration of our partners, we are happy to announce that we have delivered the COVID-19 test kits, protective masks and other necessary medical supplies to 39 African countries in the last 5 days. In most of these African airports, Ethiopian Cargo airplanes are the only ones delivering these life- saving emergency medical supplies.’’The delivery has so far exceeded the halfway mark with more distribution plans to be continued in the coming days.About EthiopianEthiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777- 300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven Strategic Business Units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian Ground Services, Ethiopian Express Services and Ethiopian Airports. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past eight years.CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.comTel:(251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529



