Ethiopian Continues Inspiring African Girls with 6th Consecutive All-women Operated Flight

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethiopian Airlines has made yet another history on 7 March, 2020 operating an all-women functioned flight to Washington DC. Africa’s Largest Aviation Group and SKYTRAX Certified Four Star Global Airline has scored the all-female flight crew feat highlighting the airline’s progress in empowering African women, and the contribution of women to the socio-economic development of the continent.Regarding the all-women functioned flight, Ethiopian Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Ethiopian firmly believes that such remarkable flights inspire African women and young girls to dream big and realize their dreams not only in aviation, but also in science, technology, engineering, art and other fields. While we celebrate the economic, social and political achievements of women in Africa, we take a bold move towards further championing gender equality in Ethiopia and Africa at large.”Ethiopian all-women flight crew flew the B777 from Addis Ababa to the US capital while other female professionals handled all the ground operations including flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control.As an equal opportunity employer, Ethiopian creates an enabling environment for women to become the next generation aviation experts.The airline has seen a remarkable rise in the number of women in different leadership positions. Ethiopian has been operating all-female flights since 2015. The airline has so far flown to Bangkok, Kigali, Lagos, Buenos Aires and Oslo with all female crew.Note to Editors:About Ethiopian Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation,Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngestand most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopianfleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing787-9, Boeing 777- 300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin withan average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate theseaircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it becomethe leading aviation group in Africa with Seven Strategic Business Units: Ethiopian International Services;Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; EthiopianGround Services, Ethiopian Express Services and Ethiopian Airports. Ethiopian is a multi-award winningairline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.comTel :( 251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529



