Ethiopian Airlines All-Female Crew Welcomed at Dulles with Celebration

Mr. Nigusu Worku, center, U.S. Regional Dir., Ethiopian Airlines, welcomes Capt. Amsale Gualu, left, and her all-female crew at Dulles with a cake to observe International Women's Day.

Ethiopian firmly believes that such remarkable flights inspire African women and young girls to dream big and realize their dreams.” — Ethiopian Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ET Flight 500 touched down Sunday at Washington's Dulles International Airport shortly after 9am. The journey to mark International Women's Day began over 17 hours earlier in Addis Ababa. Much applause greeted Captain Amsale Gualu and her crew on arrival with a colorful and lively celebration at IAD to honor the occasion.Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser was represented by Sybongile Cook, D.C.'s Interim Director of Business Development & Strategy. Ms. Cook addressed attendees including dignitaries (including the Honorable Mr. Fitsum Arega, Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S.), local media and the general public.The Ethiopian all-women flight crew flew the Boeing 777 to the U.S. capital while other female professionals handled all the ground operations including flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control.As an equal opportunity employer, Ethiopian creates an enabling environment for women to become the next generation aviation experts. Ethiopian Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Ethiopian firmly believes that such remarkable flights inspire African women and young girls to dream big and realize their dreams not only in aviation, but also in science, technology, engineering, art and other fields. While we celebrate the economic, social and political achievements of women in Africa, we take a bold move towards further championing gender equality in Ethiopia and Africa at large.”The airline has seen a remarkable rise in the number of women in different leadership positions. Ethiopian has been operating all-female flights since 2015. The airline has so far flown to Bangkok, Kigali, Lagos, Buenos Aires and Oslo with all women-operated crews.Note to Editors:About Ethiopian Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777- 300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven Strategic Business Units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian Ground Services, Ethiopian Express Services and Ethiopian Airports. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.comTel :( 251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529



