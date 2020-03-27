Dr. Steven F. Weiner is Rated As One Of The Top 1% Of Physicians Who Treat Acne Scars

Treatment with Bellafill and Subcision Treatment with Subcision, Filler, and the Genius RFM Steven F. Weiner, MD

Dr. Weiner and his team treat acne scar patients from all over the world with a multifaceted, comprehensive approach for all degrees of scarring and skin types.

Dr. Weiner uses a combination of treatments for acne scars including Radiofrequency Microneedling, Subcision, TCA CROSS, Dermal Fillers, and Lasers to obtain optimal results.” — Steven F. Weiner, MD

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Steven F. Weiner is a Facial Plastic Surgeon in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida who has been rated as being within the "Top 1% of Physicians" who treat acne scars. Dr. Weiner and his team routinely see patients daily from all over the United States, Canada, and across the world for treatment of their acne and acne scars.Typically, patients have already performed an online consultation and a tentative treatment plan has been outlined, prior to their office visit. These consultations can be arranged through our office by calling 850.622.1214. Instructions are given to upload photos to our HIPAA compliant cloud based software, TouchMD. Upon review, Dr. Weiner gives his opinion as to what methods of treatments would generate the best results. Appropriate considerations are made based on patient's skin type and tolerable downtime. Final treatment plans can only be determined by the in-office consultation and physical exam face-to-face with the patient.Acne scars are grouped into 3 types: Atrophic/Rolling acne scars, Boxcar scars, and Ice Pick scars. Each type of scar is treated differently by Dr. Weiner and often combination treatments will give the best results.The types of treatments offered for acne scars are:Subcision: Using blunt microcannulas, scars that are tethered from the skin (dermis) to the deeper tissues are released by dividing them. Using cannulas has been shown in studies to be more effective, have less side effects, and more patient satisfaction than the traditional methods used for subcision such as the Nokor needle. There is minimal pain and swelling typically with this treatment and usually a numbing agent is injected simultaneously when performing subcision.TCA CROSS: TCA is a chemical peeling agent that leads to collagen stimulation during the healing process. CROSS stands for chemical reconstruction of skin scars. Using 80-100% TCA, ice pick or select small boxcar scars are treated with this technique. Small scabs form after this treatment and can last about 5 days. It is important to keep these scabs moist for best results. Literature states that 4-6 treatments are needed for best results and that improvement in these scars is very significant.Radiofrequency Microneedling (RFM): RFM is a technology that Dr. Weiner embraced ever since it was introduced to the United States in 2013. Dr. Weiner has become one of the world's authority on RFM and recently published a chapter: Radiofrequency Microneedling: Overview of Technology, Advantages, Differences in Devices, Studies in Facial Plastics Clinics of North America. RFM is used to treat all types of acne scars by remodeling the scars and producing collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Many of the acne scar patients are darker skin types and RFM is a very safe treatment for all colors of skin. Dr. Weiner's choice of RFM device is the Genius from Lutronic. It is the most advanced RFM on the market with features such as: impedance feedback, insulated needles, pulse quality feedback, energy delivered, and variable pulse/depth. Due to the features of the Genius, downtime is minimized, results are optimized, and the treatment is extremely safe. "Our patients will often fly in and fly out on the same day they receive treatment with the Genius". Usually 3 of these treatments are performed.Lasers: There is a full complement of ablative and nonablative lasers at The Aesthetic Clinique. While nonablative offer some improvement with acne scars, the most appreciable results are obtained with the ablative lasers, specifically, the CO2 laser. Dr. Weiner uses the eCO2 laser as his choice for acne scars. This laser is reserved for skin types 1-3 (lighter skin) because darker skin has a risk of post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). There is about 5-7 days of wound care and being housebound after this treatments. This laser is a fractional CO2 laser which makes it safer than the older CO2 lasers. 1-2 treatments are usually performed.Fillers: When there is volume loss or depressions related to acne scars, often fillers are used to elevate the scars. Sometimes the volume loss associated with aging accentuates the visibility of acne scars and this requires filler as well for best results. Dr. Weiner uses a variety of fillers to treat acne scars: Hyaluronic Acid (Restylane Refyne, Defyne, Lyft) and Polymethylmethacrylate (Bellafill). The specific filler used during a treatment is determined by the duration desires of the patient as well as the best filler for their particular scar. Filler treatment is often combined on the same day as all the above treatments.Low Level Laser Treatment (LLLT): All patients are treated with the Healite after lasers or RFM. This light leads to better results, faster recovery, and less redness which has been proven by multiple studies. This complimentary treatment is 17 minutes, painless, and relaxing. The day after treatment, we also offer another treatment if the patient is still in town.Dr. Weiner individualizes his acne scar treatments and uses a team approach to give patients the optimal results. Keep in mind that multiple treatments are the norm, often every 4-8 weeks.Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.

Dr. Weiner shows his subcision technique followed by Genius (RFM) and Healite



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.