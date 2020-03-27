Elizabeth Stanton, The Worldwide Spokesperson for Popstar!, Addresses Young People at Risk of Coronavirus

Elizabeth Stanton,The Worldwide Spokesperson for Popstar!

“Nobody should feel invulnerable to the coronavirus. Young people are going to contract the disease.” – Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite health officials’ pleas to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus, young people have been packing beaches & hiking trails, picnicking in parks, and flying to far-flung destinations on the cheap. But as the pandemic rackets up with 417,000 cases and counting across the world, it is becoming increasingly apparent that coronavirus affects large numbers of people below 50. In New York City, health officials said that of 1,160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, one in four were between ages 18 and 49. Across the United States, about 38% of coronavirus patients sick enough to be hospitalized were ages 20 to 54, the CDC reported last week.

Young people need to realize the magnitude of the situation and must take this seriously. Thankfully, some individuals and organizations are here to reach out to young people, giving them factual reality checks on the pandemic. The Popstar! Network has much to say on the matter along with Elizabeth Stanton, the Worldwide Spokesperson for Popstar!.

Check out Elizabeth Stanton’s thoughts below:

Currently, a novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is spreading across the globe, causing a new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. Nobody should feel invulnerable to the coronavirus. Young people are going to contract the disease as well. The rates of severe and deadly cases might not be nearly as high as the elderly, but the data already show that age alone does not make you invincible. If you do find yourself infected, call a doctor immediately and follow the same rules that those who wish to remain healthy follow. Is there any good news? Well, take the proper steps in treatment and prevention is possible. Most people with the COVID-19 virus have a mild disease and recover.

People with COVID-19 generally develop signs and symptoms, including mild respiratory symptoms and fever, on an average of 5-6 days after infection and can last up to 14 days. If you have any pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, you need to take isolation and shelter at home very seriously as that is the most effective way to stay healthy. If you have had or have heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease, or cancer, you must take extra precaution. If you must go out, take gloves at the very least or hand wipes in case you have to get gas or groceries. Wipe down the gas pump where you enter your information as well as the handle itself. If you are grocery shopping, absolutely wipe down all grocery cart handles.

The Popstar! Network will use our vast resources and significant reach to inform the millennial population about this emergency and provide daily updates. We will continuously share information and encourage our audiences to be responsible and careful about social distancing and not spreading the virus. Our up-to-the-minute news we present is visually-captivating, compelling and specifically designed for millennials and the millennial-at-heart. The Popstar! Media Network is the perfect, all-in-one lifestyle companion which includes streaming media, digital and print magazines, TV shows, radio, a website, events and very robust social media presence. In regard to this COVID-19 crisis, we are in this together and we’ll get through this together.

All of us at POPSTAR! care about what is going on, and we have the resources for you to check information on regarding what is happening in the world. Our wonderful Vice President of Popstar!, Jacob Mayberry, has a message for everyone: “The POPSTAR! Network delivers an enthusiastic ecosystem with the most current pop culture news from across the globe with detailed information on celebrities, fashion, music, health, beauty and everything in between. We are proud to have the eyes and ears of millions of people. We will continue to adapt and evolve with the pop culture landscape and provide vital information in a world where misinformation is so present.”

POPSTAR!’s ever-growing audience of 8.2+ million are engaged throughout our media platforms and our website generates over 500,000 weekly visitors. With our print and digital magazines, we reach over 385,000 households 6 times a year. POPSTAR!'s streaming radio station reaches 147,000 listeners a day with our streaming media, of over 800 hours of content, reaches an audience over 500,000 monthly. Our TV programs reach 3 million and include specials, such as our annual prime time POPSTAR!’s “Best Of” on The CW. POPSTAR!’s social media engagement reaches over 4.2 million people a month.

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months.



