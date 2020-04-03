Veteran Advocates Unite

Veteran partnership is focused on health and benefits.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCG Richardson Consulting Group and Mo's Heroes announce partnership.RCG is a Veterans Health and Wellness organization that is focused on Health, Nutrition and Financial Literacy. RCG has campaigned for Mental Health and Suicide awareness in addition to the Every day is Veterans Day Mission. RCG established the VCPP Veterans CBD Preference Program offering an alternative to narcotics and opioids.Mo's Heroes is a Veterans Advocate that is focused on helping Veterans navigate through the benefits environment. Mo's Heroes also assists veterans with homelessness and employment.These organizations are led by US Air Force VeteransTroy Richardson (RCG) and ShaDonna "MO" McPhaul (Mo's Heroes).This joint effort hopes to partner with large organizations like Veterans Affairs, American Legion and VFW, and other Veteran Advocates across the country.Contact:RCG - www.rcghome.net Mo's Heroes www.mosheroes.org Our goal is to visit communities, VA centers, Military Installations and American Legion and VFW post in addition to online webinars.Schedule appoinment:



