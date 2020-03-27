BlackFin Group Facilitates COVID-19 Round-Table Webinar for Lenders to Provide Peer to Peer Support

BlackFinGroupCOVID19LenderRountable

Sr. Management at mortgage lenders nationwide are invited to hear how their peers are managing through the current crisis.

in the current environment, we feel it’s our responsibility to provide a safe forum for lenders to connect and hear from each other as we navigate today's markets” — Keith Kemph

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM PST BlackFin Group will host a mortgage lender roundtable webinar, allowing senior management from lenders nationwide to hear from their peers. The round-table will address how lenders are managing through the complexities of today’s COVID-19 crisis via a 100% distributed and remote work-force environment. The webinar topics will cover the critical considerations ranging from sales origination's, to capital markets, technology, and cultivating a positive work environment in a remote work setting. The discussion will also include some of the hard decision’s lenders had to make and the open-ended issues they are continuing to traverse.The webinar is closed to the general public and limited only to senior management of mortgage lending institutions nationwide. Register at COVID-19 Lender Round-table Webinar Panelists include Joe DeDominicis CFO & CTO, NRL Mortgage; Thomas Knapp Chief Information Officer, Waterstone Mortgage; Tom Ninness Branch Manager, loanDepot; Jason Sasena Chief Lending Officer, Westerra Credit Union.The mortgage industry is facing both unprecedented challenges and similar circumstances to that of the 2008 Financial Crisis. Ultimately, the COVID-19 crisis is impacting all aspects of the customer experience, lenders both large and small are collectively striving to meet the continued consumer demand for purchase and refinance transactions – the backbone of the US Economy.Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin Group, says, “Our firm is founded on a commitment to our client’s success. Provided we are specialized in the mortgage banking industry, in the current environment, we feel it’s our responsibility to provide a safe forum that allows lenders to connect and hear from each other as we navigate today's markets. These extremely unique circumstances call for extraordinary collaboration and partnership to help each other. Our panelist recognized this and within minutes of being invited, they we’re all committed to jumping in to help. BlackFin Group is just playing a small part in helping bring lenders together, so lenders can continue serving the needs of borrowers, while providing the best customer experience during these unique times.”



