DigiPro Media Announces a New Feature to benefit Restaurant & Hospitality Staff through layoffs and slow business

Helping Florida Businesses survive the crisis

DigiPro Media announces a new feature for Save Florida Business Initiative, created to benefit businesses and staff financially crippled by COVID-19.

Our #1 priority, is to equip businesses to fight back using technology to make it easier for customers to engage and pre-buy your products and services so we can all make it through this, together. ” — Steve Barshov, CEO of DigiPro Media

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiPro Media, LLC, an industry leader of digital accessibility solutions, in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and other Chambers, is excited to announce a new feature for the Save Florida Business Initiative, www.SaveFloridaBusiness.com, which was created to benefit businesses in our communities that have been crippled by COVID-19.

DigiPro Media, created www.SaveFloridaBusiness.com, to provide the small business owners of Florida a supplementary revenue stream and a valuable resource during “shelter in place” and mandated shutdowns. We leveraged our technology skills and our ability to reach businesses virtually to help ease the pain. The site was funded and created by DigiPro staff at no cost to the sponsors or participants for the benefit of our community. DigiPro Media is a small business too. Many of our clients are restaurants and small businesses. We are all in this together!

A new feature of the website is the opportunity to help your favorite employee. The service industry is severely impacted by social distancing and state mandated closures. With few patrons, and restaurants closing daily, your favorite bartender or server is likely in dire financial need. While you and your family are in a quarantined safe environment you can help them. Every time you have a meal or drink at home, consider tipping a couple of dollars to a local service industry worker through Venmo. Every little bit helps!

Service industry individuals come and list their info on the site. When a patron selects the city, a randomly generated search result for a service industry staff person in that city is presented. If you want a different selection, just hit the "random" button to find another individual. When you click "support on Venmo" you will be directed to their Venmo page where you can support them knowing the money is going directly to the individual. No third party "handles" the donation – it goes straight to the employee.

Go to www.SaveFloridaBusiness.com now to check it out and to join. To list your business, select “List Business” and fill out the form to become a part of our initiative to promote your business and strengthen your future throughout our state-wide directory. Tell your service workers to hop on to “Tip Your Server” and list themselves as well! Then share it through social media and digital marketing channels to get the word out!





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.