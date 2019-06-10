DigiPro Media Announces an addition to the Senior Resource Team

DigiPro Media Company Logo

Anne Sallee Brings Experience to DigiPro Media

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiPro Media is pleased to announce the addition of Anne Sallee as Senior Account Manager to the wealth of resources offered by the company.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Boston University, Anne studied law at SW Texas University and University of Texas. She worked in South Florida law offices for two decades. Anne was the Broward County Regional Director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, an elected city official in Oakland Park, FL, and worked with the Broward County Property Appraiser as Value Adjustment Board Coordinator, and most recently served as Executive Director of Superior Small Lodging of Florida. Anne has logged years of experience in customer service, nonprofits, hospitality, law and government, and has a history of successfully tackling new challenges with positive results.

Drawn to DigiPro Media for its dedication to universal web accessibility and inclusive web experiences, Anne looks forward to building beneficial relationships with businesses who share this mission and to helping them become more accessible.

CEO Steve Barshov says, “We are pleased to add an experienced relationship manager to our team to better serve our partners and clients! We can think of no one better suited for truly understanding the clients’ needs and how we can support them than Anne, who has fully experienced our product and team as our client for the past several years as the executive director of Superior Small Lodging.”

Anne can be reached by email at anne@digipromedia.com.

For more information on DigiPro Media, go to www.digipromedia.com.

DigiPro Media, LLC is a technology company providing web accessible solutions, helping companies build their next generation web strategy to deliver growth, improve operational efficiency, and improve web accessibility related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



