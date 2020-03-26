COVID-19: How R&D Responded and What We Learned for Future Outbreaks

Cover image of the second COVID-19 report

New reports track the epidemiology of the COVID-19 pandemic and details current global responses in addition to how the R&D industry is reacting

The COVID-19 pandemic has been growing at such a speed that no region in the world will be left unaffected.” — Dr. João Guerreiro, Technical Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL: PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence company has released two detailed reports centered around the COVID-19 pandemic. The first report provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of the epidemic, while the second report details the latest R&D efforts in place to potentially find a vaccine, treatment, or cure for the Novel Coronavirus. PreScouter sees these reports as a valuable resource in staying on top of the massive amounts of data and developments occurring each day.

Dr. João Guerreiro, co-author and PreScouter Technical Director for the healthcare and life sciences industry sees that the COVID-19 pandemic has been growing at such a speed that no region in the world will be left unaffected. “Perhaps, as surprising as the spread of the virus is, the answer from the research community is equally as surprising. Both academia and pharma got to work in such a short time! The first genome was sequenced the day after WHO declared a public health emergency. SARS took over 1 month! The collaboration and use of AI tools allowed for equally unprecedented speed in finding targets and potential drugs. The first human clinical trials started within weeks instead of months of the outbreak,” adds Dr. Guerreiro.

The first of the reports presents basic epidemiologic and biologic information on the SARS-CoV-2 virus aka COVID-19 and details the current standards for treatment, diagnostics, and prevention. The second report takes a deep dive into SARS-CoV-2 virus genetics and the strategies and tools that fueled the identification of new therapies. PreScouter researchers also look into some of the latest research and treatments being developed. Both reports are free to download and view.

