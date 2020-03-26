1Dental Is Now Offering a New Telemedicine Product with Dental Plan

Partnering with DialCare telemedicine, members can now access remote doctor consultations and affordable dental care.

“We moved quickly to get this product to our customers. We believe this will meet a great need in our country right now - to speak to a doctor without going to a physical location for care.” ” — Aaron McWilliams

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Dental has begun a partnership with DialCare telemedicine services to help their customers access remote and affordable healthcare in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Members can consult with a doctor by phone or video chat any time to get a diagnosis for symptoms and treatment.The new DialCare telehealth service (normally $95/yr) is available as a free add-on when customers purchase a dental plan membership in the Careington Care 500 and Aetna Dental Access networks. Existing members can call 1Dental to add this service to their plan. The company hopes this initiative will help members follow health and government recommendations to use telehealth services in order to relieve hospital and doctors’ offices during the coronavirus outbreak.“We moved quickly to make sure we could get this product to our customers as soon as possible,” said Aaron McWilliams, marketing director with 1Dental. “We believe this will meet a great need in our country right now for individuals and families who need to speak to a doctor without going to a physical location for care.”Members can consult with a fully-licensed doctor by phone or video 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to receive advice, diagnosis and treatment from the safety and comfort of their own home. Doctors can diagnose common conditions, and those associated with coronavirus symptoms, like respiratory infections, allergies, asthma, sinus infections, bronchitis, cold, flu and more.1Dental is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, and was incorporated in 1997 by current CEO Randall Meinen. The primary goal of 1Dental is to offer dental patients nationwide access to affordable, reputable and longstanding dental savings plans, and now helps its members get remote medical advice from fully licensed doctors across the U.S.



