2020 1Dental Scholarship Awarded to Eligible Student

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 1Dental announced its 2020 scholarship winner from its annual scholarship competition. The 2020 1Dental Scholarship Winner was Kassidy Pierce.“Thank you, 1Dental!” said Kassidy Pierce. “This scholarship will give me the greatest gift of all: more time to focus on school and less time spent worrying about how to pay for it. I cannot thank you enough!”Out of 7,257 applicants, Kassidy was selected as the winner of this year’s scholarship competition and awarded $500 to apply to her college degree at the University of Central Florida for her senior year.1Dental's annual scholarship opportunity has been offered to high school seniors and college students alike since 2014. This year's scholarship application required students to fill out a survey asking about their opinions on dental care, as it pertains to insurance plans through future employers or stand-alone plans.1Dental will be compiling the results of these surveys into an easy-to-digest piece of content that can be helpful to the health industry as they try to promote good health to this younger generation.The 2021 1Dental Scholarship application will be posted in the coming months at 1dental.com/scholarship/. Students enrolled in a high school (seniors only), college or university are encouraged to take part in this scholarship opportunity.1Dental is a dental savings plan company headquartered in Haltom City, Texas. Founded in 1998 by Randall Meinen, 1Dental encourages dental health around the United States by offering discount dental plans to individuals and families and actively shares tips for healthy living on their blog.



