1Dental Now Accepting Applications for 2020 Scholarship Award

College Scholarship Offering

HALTOM CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Dental is now accepting applications for their 2020 scholarship award. The $500 scholarship offering will be awarded to one student to apply to their 2020- 2021 school year.Students can apply for the scholarship by visiting https://www.1dental.com/scholarship/ “We believe education is a valuable thing and want to help students looking for scholarships by offering one of our own. The feedback we’ve gotten from our previous winners has been great!” said Marketing Director Aaron McWilliams.This is the sixth year 1Dental has offered the 1Dental scholarship. The application can be found on 1Dental’s website and should be completed online by December 20, 2019. To apply for the scholarship, students must be enrolled as a high school senior, college student or graduate student.One winner will be chosen and announced January 10, 2020.1Dental, headquartered in Haltom City, Texas, sells dental savings plans for individuals and families looking for affordable dental care. Founded in 1998 by Randall Meinen, 1Dental encourages dental health around the United States by offering dental plans to individuals and families and actively shares tips for health living on their blog.



