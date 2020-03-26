Jackie Keller, NutriFit Director & Founder, Offers New Healthy Delivery Meal Plan in the Midst of LA Lockdown

Jackie Keller NutriFit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the coronavirus, LA’s lockdown has made many industries try to find new ways to evolve their business in order to sustain. The food industry is one that is in most peril with $225 billion losses to be expected just in the next 3 months. However, the types of food business that have been flourishing are home delivery meal services. NutriFit is a premier, veteran meal delivery service with a new program available. With her acclaimed company, Jackie Keller, NutriFit Founder & Executive Chef, offers a new plan in the wake of this pandemic.

“We have been in business for over 32 years,” states Jackie Keller. “We are a well-established company with an exemplary record of exceptional food quality and have been at the forefront of customized home meal delivery since our inception. Our food safety and sanitation is unparalleled.”

NutriFit specializes in creating fresh, customized and delivered meals. Since 1987, they have strived to help their clients achieve optimal heath and well being. NutriFit’s ingredients are all free range, organic or sustainable, and much of their produce comes from their own organic farm under the brand name SimpliHealth Growers. The farm is completely solar-powered, and has been named by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. You know their food is the real deal.

NutriFit goes beyond meal delivery to impact those who are serious about health. They offer full-service nutritional support, Jackie is a board certified Professional Health & Wellness Coach. Coaching is available virtually, and they also have a line of health-related products (snacks, Salt & Sugar Free spice blends, Jackie's book, and merchandise) available for purchase and shipping nationally. In addition, this company cares for our world and wants to leave a positive impact. NutriFit strives to reduce their carbon footprints by recycling, reusing, and renewing, and a portion of their profits are donated to World Central Kitchen during this crisis to help support the needy here in our local area, nationally and abroad.

The Only When Needed (O.W.N) program is a new, healthy NutriFit alternative option designed to build an as-needed weekly meal schedule. “O.W.N provides the convenience of a meal delivery service on your terms,” states Keller. “We’ll do the heavy lifting on your meal prep, simply use your online account to drop in your weekly meal schedule and complete the checkout. We’ll prepare and deliver your meals to you. There is no ongoing commitment, no need to remember to change a pre-existing schedule. The program is designed to be completely customizable to suit your needs. “Other services ask you to choose a plan, then fit yourself into it. We ask you to tell us about your lifestyle, and jointly design a plan that’s perfectly suited to your goals,” states Jackie Keller. Looks like NutriFit goes against the status quo.

One of the best things you can do to improve your health status and boost immunity is to eat well. Since no single food contains all our required nutrients, NutriFit's menus are full of options of all kinds such as vegan, vegetarian, dairy free, and gluten free. NutriFit does customization and variety best, so what are you waiting for?

