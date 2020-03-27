Dr. Steven F. Weiner Becomes One of The First Physicians to Offer KeraLase Hair Restoration

Using the LaseMD Ultra on the Scalp to Create Microchannels Applying KeraFactor to the Scalp after LaseMD Ultra treatment

KeraLase is a treatment using the LaseMD Ultra and KeraFactor to improve scalp health and promote hair growth in a series of 10 minute, no downtime procedures.

Dr. Steven F. Weiner believes KeraLase is an ideal treatment for the more than 100 million American hair loss sufferers because it offers a pain-free 10 minute procedure with proven results.” — Steven F. Weiner, MD

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven F. Weiner, MD is a world leader in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures who recently incorporated the KeraLase procedure in his office, The Aesthetic Clinique . Hair loss affects more than 100 million people in the United States and has significant psycho-social effects on individuals who suffer from this malady. In 2014, Dr. Weiner began using Platelet Rich Plasma, PRP, injections for hair restoration in both men and women. PRP is obtained by drawing a patient's blood and then centrifuging it to obtain a platelet concentration that is much higher than what is normally found in blood. Platelets contain growth and healing factors which, when injected, will improve hair density and thickness. Unfortunately, PRP composition varies from person to person due to variability of platelet concentrations among patients. There are also negative growth factors in PRP, one specifically, TGF-b1, which actually inhibits hair growth. As a consequence, patients response to PRP injections is highly variable. In addition, recent literature has proven that patients who have taken aspirin will have significantly less release of growth factors from their platelets and suggests that their PRP injection results will be negatively affected. Other medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS) might also affect PRP results but have yet to be tested. Lastly, PRP requires multiple injections which can be uncomfortable and often require numbing injections or "laughing gas" to be more tolerable.KeraFactor contains 5 of the beneficial growth factors found in PRP which have been synthetically (biomimetic) produced and 2 skin proteins. It specifically does not contain any negative growth factors such as TGF-b1. The growth factors are wrapped with a nanoliposome coating to improve penetration of these factors to the level of the hair stem cells.LaseMD Ultra from Lutronic, is a near painless laser treatment that is performed on the scalp prior to application of the KeraFactor. LaseMD Ultra creates microscopic channels in the scalp skin to improve penetration of the KeraFactor by 5-7 times. It is performed without any numbing cream in about 5-7 minutes. Using the LaseMD Ultra alone has been shown to improve hair growth.KeraFactor is massaged into the scalp after preparation with the LaseMD Ultra. There is no downtime or discomfort after the procedure. Typical treatments are performed every 2 weeks for a total of 6 in a series. The entire procedure, start to finish usually takes about 10 minutes.KeraLase has been shown to improve the hair densities and hair shaft thickness in early studies. The overall scalp health also improves using an objective grading scale.Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.

KeraLase for Hair Restoration - KeraFactor + LaseMD Ultra - Steven F. Weiner, MD



