Cumming Home Ministries is hosting the Cumming Donation Station event on Saturday March 28th from 10am until 2pm to get ready for increased demand.

We are going to do everything we can to serve others” — Karen Rivera, Executive Director, Cumming Home Ministries

CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Thrift Store Gearing Up To Help Cumming Home Ministries , a local non-profit that assists men in getting them back on their feet. Is opening their Donation Station Saturday March 28th to begin a “ Gearing Up process” to immediately help those that have found financial and lifestyle challenges during the time of the State of Emergency. Executive Director Karen Rivera says “There will be many people that require help as soon as they can get moving around, so we wanted to start getting ready to offer them affordable options as they begin rebuilding their lives”.The Cumming Donation Station will be accepting clothes, clean furniture, major appliances and other items. “The most important consideration is that the items be in good working condition, we want people to have the best we can offer so we ask that our supporters test their donations prior to delivering them” says Rivera.People have been cleaning and working around their houses and doing some spring cleaning as they stay in place. You can see a noticeable increase in people selling and donating items on NextDoor and Facebook Marketplace. Karen says “We formed this ministry to be a central hub of assistance, and here is our opportunity to keep that promise”.The Donation Station event is going to be held in the parking lot. The Cumming Home Ministries Thrift Store will be reopening soon. “Social Distancing is important, and outdoors is the safest place, so we are going to accept donations in our parking lot states Karen. “We are concerned and will be focused on having every precaution possible in place".The Cumming Home Ministries Donation Station Event will only require you to pull into the parking lot, Karen says “We will unload your car or truck for you if you want us to” otherwise they will direct you to a drop off spot in the parking lot. They even have a plan to disinfect all donated items by using disinfectants and time to assure they are safe.“Our community is going to be hot hard, it is expensive to live in Forsyth County. We want to be ready to help, it is what we are here to do, we want to serve as best we can while being socially responsible.In addition to The Donation Station Event this Saturday March 28th there will be a red cross blood drive at the same location on Good Friday, April 10th.The event runs from 10am until 2pm, volunteers are needed and community service hours can be earned during this event as well. “We are going to do everything we can to serve others, the welfare of our community is our priority”Cumming Home Ministries 429 Canton Highway Cumming GA 30040



