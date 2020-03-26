Baxter's Corner Books Part of New At Home Curriculum

Baxter’s Corner stories provide a safe and magical space for parents and kids to laugh and learn together during these trying times .

As Baxter's Corner continues the roll-out of its latest book, Why Stop for Tajo?, it's clear that Tajo, the tarantula, has spun a wonderful web of fun and excitement, that includes an important message about respecting authority.

“Each day after school at a quarter to three, a school guard named Tajo stands at Elm and McGee.” Tajo the tarantula is the school crossing guard. Choosing to ignore Tajo’s directions, one youngster finds himself in the path of an oncoming truck. Afterwards he develops a new respect for authority when he considers Tajo’s rules are meant to keep him safe.

Baxter’s Corner has a unique series of books designed to enhance conversations between adults and preschool through primary-aged children. Each book has a magical section that allows caregivers to go beyond and tackle hard subjects like bullying, manners, being different than others, single-parent families, respecting authority, and working with others.

Altogether Baxter’s Corner titles and matching products have earned 20 Awards mainly in education, which include Mom’s Choice Award®, Creative Child Preferred Choice Award®, the International Book Excellence Award® and the Purple Dragonfly Award®.

“They write and illustrate the most wonderful children’s books to help both caregivers and children navigate life’s struggles in a healthy way. The books also include supplemental activities to help caregivers engage children in conversations about what they’ve learned and how they can apply the main message/theme to their lives.”

Benjamin Gies,

Policy and Advocacy Director, Kentucky Youth Advocates

What Educators and Reading Advocates are saying about “Tajo” and Baxter’s Corner:

"Our students were so engaged with the storytelling and the pictures. The resource pages that support Why Stop for Tajo? will provide scaffold learning to all children. What a brilliant idea!!"

Emily Swindler, SCPS Principal

Northside Early Education Center, Shelbyville, KY

“The Go Beyond section makes sharing these tale opportunities for lessons about the impact of choices we make.”

Suzanne Cooke, RSCJ,

Independent School Administrator, Miami, FL

“We found the rhyming structure of your books easy to listen to and captivating for young students. The additional resources included in the Go Beyond sections, go beyond just reading comprehension and have given our counselor ideas for lessons to help build the skills focused on in your books.”

Jennifer Fernbach, M.Ed., Instructional Facilitator

Moore Elementary, Winston-Salem, NC

“A great series for early childhood character building. Every book provides fun facts about the main animal characterized in the story and gives helpful hints on how to maximize and personalize the story’s learning potential for different audiences.

Darlene Wohlfeil

Reviewer, Story Monsters Ink

Building Character is Child’s Play®



Why Stop For Tajo?

https://www.baxterscorner.com/collections/books/products/why-stop-for-tajo

Rhyming Verse – Age 3 mo. to 8 years – ISBN 978-1-938647-28-4 – $19.95 USD/Hardcover/54 pages

L. S. V. Baker – Author – Chief Pencil – Linda.Baker@BaxtersCorner.com

M.E.B. Stottmann, Illustrator & Founder – Chief Crayon - Mebs@BaxtersCorner.com

