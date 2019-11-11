Baxter’s Corner Introduces Why Stop For Tajo? A New Story of A Tiny Tarantula Who Spins a Web of Safety for His Friends

Tajo Joins Other Baxter’s Corner Friends to Help Young Children Learn. . . One Story at a Time

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baxter’s Corner, a Louisville-based company whose mission is to create a magical space that helps families and caregivers shape the character and values of their children, has introduced its latest and seventh book, Why Stop For Tajo?

Tajo, a tiny tarantula, has a big task as the school’s crossing guard. Faced with a young student who doesn’t comply with the rules, Tajo finds himself spinning a much-needed web to keep everyone at the corner safe. Baxter’s Corner stories illustrate life’s lessons, helping children to build character around social skills, manners and fundamental values such as respect for authority. Tajo joins the many animal friends from other Baxter’s Corner titles, including Ally Alone, Ellema Sneezes, Gerome Sticks His Neck Out, Oakley in Knots, Sideways Fred and What a Tree It Will Be! The books are available at www.baxterscorner.com.

Tajo’s story is full of excitement, and as with every Baxter’s Corner book, features a fun-filled Go Beyond section that provides an added experience, complete with thought-provoking questions and fun learning activities. Each book also has its own set of accessories including puppets and wall art that can create years of conversations between children and their parents, grandparents and caregivers.

“It is more important than ever that we foster the development of good character traits in young children now. Our culture is full of messages focused on instant gratification, self-advancement and even violence that we hope to counteract through our stories,” said Mary Ellen Stottmann, Baxter’s Corner founder and illustrator of the books. “Our stories have simple messages about responsibility, respect, cooperation, compassion and acceptance.”

Altogether Baxter’s Corner titles and matching products have earned 18 awards mainly in education, which include Mom’s Choice Award®, Creative Child Preferred Choice Award®, the International Book Excellence Award® and the Purple Dragonfly Award®.

What Educators and Reading Advocates are saying about “Tajo” and Baxter’s Corner:

"Our students were so engaged with the storytelling and the pictures. The resource pages that support Why Stop for Tajo? will provide scaffold learning to all children. What a brilliant idea!!"

Emily Swindler, SCPS Principal

Northside Early Education Center, Shelbyville, KY

“The Go Beyond section makes sharing these tale opportunities for lessons about the impact of choices we make.”

Suzanne Cooke, RSCJ,

Independent School Administrator, Miami, FL

“We found the rhyming structure of your books easy to listen to and captivating for young students. The additional resources included in the Go Beyond sections, go beyond just reading comprehension and have given our counselor ideas for lessons to help build the skills focused on in your books.”

Jennifer Fernbach, M.Ed., Instructional Facilitator

Moore Elementary, Winston-Salem, NC

“A great series for early childhood character building. Every book provides fun facts about the main animal characterized in the story and gives helpful hints on how to maximize and personalize the story’s learning potential for different audiences.

Darlene Wohlfeil

Reviewer, Story Monsters Ink

Building Character is Child’s Play®

______________________________________________________________________________

Why Stop For Tajo?

https://www.baxterscorner.com/collections/books/products/why-stop-for-tajo

Rhyming Verse – Age 3 mo. to 8 years – ISBN 978-1-938647-28-4 – $19.95 USD/Hardcover/54 pages

L. S. V. Baker – Author – Chief Pencil – Linda.Baker@BaxtersCorner.com

M.E.B. Stottmann, Illustrator & Founder – Chief Crayon - Mebs@BaxtersCorner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.