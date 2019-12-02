Just in Time for the Holidays - Baxter’s Corner Introduces New Softcover Gift Set

Boxed Set of Six of Baxter’s Corner Award Winning Titles Available Now at Discounted Price

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baxter’s Corner, a Louisville-based company whose mission is to create a magical space that helps families and caregivers shape the character and values of their children, is offering a set of six softcover books, perfect for Holiday giving.

Baxter’s Corner stories illustrate life’s lessons, helping children to build character around social skills, manners and fundamental values such as respect for authority, compassion and cooperation. The gift set of softcover books includes Ally Alone, Ellema Sneezes, Sideways Fred, Gerome Sticks His Neck Out, Oakley in Knots and What a Tree It Will Be! and are available at www.baxterscorner.com for $76.25, a 15% discount off the regular retail price.

Each Baxter’s Corner book features a fun-filled Go Beyond section that provides an added experience, complete with thought-provoking questions and fun learning activities. Each book also has its own set of accessories including puppets and wall art that can create years of conversations between children and their parents, grandparents and caregivers.

“The Holidays provide wonderful opportunities to foster the development of good character traits in young children. Our culture is full of messages focused on instant gratification, self-advancement and even violence that we hope to counteract through our stories,” said Mary Ellen Stottmann, Baxter’s Corner founder and illustrator of the books. “Our books share simple messages about responsibility, respect, cooperation, compassion and acceptance that will resonate during this family-oriented time.”

Altogether Baxter’s Corner titles and matching products have earned 18 awards, mainly in education, which include Mom’s Choice Award®, Creative Child Preferred Choice Award®, the International Book Excellence Award®, the Independent Press Award and the Purple Dragonfly Award®.

What Educators and Reading Advocates are saying about Baxter’s Corner Books:

"Our students were so engaged with the storytelling and the pictures. The resource pages that support Why Stop for Tajo? will provide scaffold learning to all children. What a brilliant idea!!"

Emily Swindler, SCPS Principal

Northside Early Education Center, Shelbyville, KY

“The Go Beyond section makes sharing these tales opportunities for lessons about the impact of choices we make.”

Suzanne Cooke, RSCJ,

Independent School Administrator, Miami, FL

“We found the rhyming structure of your books easy to listen to and captivating for young students. The additional resources included in the Go Beyond sections, go beyond just reading comprehension and have given our counselor ideas for lessons to help build the skills focused on in your books.”

Jennifer Fernbach, M.Ed., Instructional Facilitator

Moore Elementary, Winston-Salem, NC

“A great series for early childhood character building. Every book provides fun facts about the main animal characterized in the story and gives helpful hints on how to maximize and personalize the story’s learning potential for different audiences.

Darlene Wohlfeil

Reviewer, Story Monsters Ink

Building Character is Child’s Play®

