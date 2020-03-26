Optimum Regenerative Care now offering revolutionary Shock Wave therapy as part of their Pain Relief Program

Optimum Regenerative Care is now offering state-of-the-art ESWT to treat a wide range of orthopedic issues at no charge for the 1st treatment, for a short time.

Research shows the system provides significant improvement for those suffering from tennis elbow, low back pain and the like. The technology is sound, treatments short and results remarkable.” — Dr. Gerald Valletta M.D.

BETHEL, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESWT (Extracorporeal ShockWave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. This treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis, researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping people with everyday issues like arthritis, low back pain, tennis elbow, shoulder pain, and various tendinopathies. There are more studies being presented on a daily basis and the success rates are significant. Orthopedic pain is a growing concern among today's adults there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug-oriented solution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 50 million American adults have chronic pain, defined as pain most days or every day for at least the past six months. This is an incredibly simple and effective solution for anyone experiencing these issues.

Optimum Regenerative Care’s NP, Andrew Paulson said, “Blood Flow to the damaged area is crucial for healthy joints, muscles and, tendons. People with poor blood flow have a difficult time getting their body to heal itself. This is a fast-non-invasive option.” The responses from patients across the U.S have been nothing short of amazing. “By increasing vascularity to the damaged area and thereby blood flow, healing processes prove to be quicker and longer-lasting thereby improving the quality of life for everyone,” Dr. Rhovia Lambino DC continued, "Research shows that this treatment provides amazing results for many muscular-skeletal issues. The technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this non-drug solution."

At Optimum Regenerative Care, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Program. First and foremost, we take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a solution that very often is a combination of “best in class” options, many that include PRP, Platelet-Rich-Plasma, which has an abundance of growth factors and proteins generated by the body that instigate cell tissue regeneration. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow, at a cellular level, thereby improving results and creating a long-term restoration of the damaged area.

Optimum Regenerative Care has been helping many patients in the area offering proven solutions such Acellerate GF a high concentration Grow Factor product that has been shown to be effective treating musculoskeletal injuries, neuropathy, and chronic, non-healing wounds along with the Pulse XL shock wave system that when used in conjunction with therapeutic exercises, joint injections, trigger point injections, and Exosomes, all create high-quality outcomes. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.